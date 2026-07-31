This Adjustable IKEA Patio Table Is A Space-Saving Solution For A Small Backyard

In a small backyard or tiny patio space, you have to make every furniture piece count. When you have limited outdoor access, you need items to be practical and versatile, too. If your outdoor area sees changing levels of use, it's nice to have flexible pieces that can adapt to your needs. The GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables are a simple IKEA set that offers great function with a minimalist design.

This set includes two tables that can nest together. Fully merged, it looks like a typical outdoor side table. Pull the nested sections apart and stop at any point to create a shorter or longer table. Pull them apart completely, and you can use them as two separate side tables. The design is simple but very functional for times when you need more or less table area.

This table is particularly useful for those who love to entertain outdoors but who have limited space. It measures 28 ½ inches long in total (when nested together) and each individual section measures 28 inches and 26 ⅜ inches long, respectively. This means the usable surface area almost doubles when it's fully extended or separated. In a conversation pit, you can extend it to create a long, central refreshments table or board game table. For a larger gathering that involves more mingling, you can separate the pieces to add a couple of side tables where they're needed. When the party is over, nest the tables back together, and it creates a modest side table to tuck to the side of a patio seating layout.