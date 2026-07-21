Consumer Reports' Best Adjustable Air Mattress Brand Just Filed For Bankruptcy
Consumer Reports (CR) published a list of the best mattresses of 2026, but one brand the product-testing company rated as a top choice for customers is dissolving quickly. CR named the Sleep Number p6 smart bed as the best adjustable air mattress of the year. Despite Sleep Number's reputation as a quality mattress brand, the household name is being sold to another company. Sleep Number officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 12, carrying a whopping $672 million in debt, according to Reuters. On July 20, the sale of the Minnesota-based mattress retailer was approved by United States Bankruptcy Judge Mike Paek in a court hearing. According to Sleep Number's press release, the popular brand is being sold to SNBR Inc., which is owned by Sleep Country Canada Inc.
The brand attributed its massive debt to a few key issues, including inflation, tariffs, and supply chain problems that caused direct losses. In the press release, Sleep Number's president and CEO, Linda Findley, explained the reasoning and hope behind the bankruptcy and sale. "We started this process with the goals of addressing our financial constraints and positioning our business for a stronger future," Findley said. "Combining with Sleep Country Canada enables us to achieve these goals, and today's Court approval paves the way for us to complete our transaction. Our future together is bright. With Sleep Country Canada, we will build on the strengths that make Sleep Number special: our brand, products, stores and people." The $701 million sale is expected to close on July 31.
Details on Sleep Number's bankruptcy and operations throughout the sale
Sleep Number operates over 500 retail stores throughout the United States, according to Reuters, and has been recommended as a highly-rated place to buy a mattress. Customers may be concerned that their recent purchases will be affected by the sale of the company, or that Sleep Number technology may stop working. Luckily, the brand seems to be viewing this transfer as more of an expansion.
As the sale closes and the companies merge and shift, Sleep Number products will still be available in the United States and will eventually expand into Canada as well. For decades, Sleep Number has been producing unique, comfortable mattresses, and it seems that legacy will continue. The everyday function of the Sleep Number brand will go on as-is, for the time being. The mattress company continues to run their United States stores, process online sales, and make deliveries. Plus, customers' warranties, store credits, and rewards points will still be in effect. The smart phone apps and technology that newer models need to function will keep working, too.
In the press release, Linda Findley reiterated that Sleep Number is still dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction. "As we work to complete the last phases of the sale process, we remain committed to serving our customers and advancing our new product line. I want to thank our team members for the continued hard work and dedication they bring each day for our customers," she said.
Why CR rated the p6 smart bed as the best adjustable air mattress
This year, Consumer Reports recommended quality brands across various bed categories, including air adjustable mattresses. The trusted product-testing company gave Sleep Number's p6 smart bed a high range score in this category. The p6 bed is not a basic inflatable air mattress, like the kind you'd temporarily use for guests, but rather fills pockets with air to make your mattress softer or firmer.
CR rated seven of these types of mattresses, and Sleep Number's customizable bed received perfect scores in five out of eight of the categories, according to the CR listing. These included perfect scores for petite side sleepers, petite back sleepers, tall back sleepers, average back sleepers, and stabilization. In the remaining categories (average side sleeper, tall side sleeper, and durability), the p6 bed was given high, near-perfect scores. The bed also received a high score for comfort in CR's owner survey, and was given a mid range firmness score.
Like all products, there are pros and cons to Sleep Number beds. Some reviewers on Sleep Number's website complained that adjusting the firmness differently on the two sides of the bed caused sinking toward the middle. Others mentioned that the air-inflating features didn't hold up with time. Many noted issues with customer service. While you can likely still purchase a p6 smart bed in stores, it's a good idea to weigh your options, considering these reviews and Sleep Number's impending bankruptcy.