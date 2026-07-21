Consumer Reports' Best Adjustable Air Mattress Brand Just Filed For Bankruptcy

Sleep Number operates over 500 retail stores throughout the United States, according to Reuters, and has been recommended as a highly-rated place to buy a mattress. Customers may be concerned that their recent purchases will be affected by the sale of the company, or that Sleep Number technology may stop working. Luckily, the brand seems to be viewing this transfer as more of an expansion.

As the sale closes and the companies merge and shift, Sleep Number products will still be available in the United States and will eventually expand into Canada as well. For decades, Sleep Number has been producing unique, comfortable mattresses, and it seems that legacy will continue. The everyday function of the Sleep Number brand will go on as-is, for the time being. The mattress company continues to run their United States stores, process online sales, and make deliveries. Plus, customers' warranties, store credits, and rewards points will still be in effect. The smart phone apps and technology that newer models need to function will keep working, too.

In the press release, Linda Findley reiterated that Sleep Number is still dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction. "As we work to complete the last phases of the sale process, we remain committed to serving our customers and advancing our new product line. I want to thank our team members for the continued hard work and dedication they bring each day for our customers," she said.