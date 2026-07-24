Don't Have Aerators? Here's A DIY Tool For Your Lawn

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If your lawn is looking unhealthy, the problem may be that the soil is overly compacted and restricting plant growth. The fix is to punch holes in the soil to aerate it, and while you could find any number of simple spiked solutions, lawn experts prefer core aerators for the best results. For those who like to tinker in the workshop, YouTube channel Broni Lawn Care Tips describes how you can DIY a manual one using ½-inch threaded steel pipe and fittings, giving you a sturdy all-metal tool with no welding needed.

The finished aerator is basically a long-handled, three-tine fork. Push the fork into the ground to make holes, and soil plugs eject through cutouts in the tines. You'll need four different lengths of ½-inch steel pipe (threaded at both ends) and assorted fittings to connect them. Two short pipes make handles that connect to a long main shaft. At the bottom, smaller connections branch off to make the tines. It's crucial to form points on the ends of the tines and cutouts on their shafts to help them enter the soil more easily and make your job more efficient when it's time to aerate your lawn. An angle grinder can make these cuts. Since sparks will fly, you'll need to follow some DIYer safety basics, like wearing gloves and eye protection.

While this homemade tool may or may not work better than one you can buy from a store for about $25, it will definitely work just as well. And it may even last longer. Given the cost of ½-inch steel pipe (around $3 to $4 per foot) and fittings (running roughly $2 to $7 per piece), you won't save any money, but creative satisfaction is often priceless.