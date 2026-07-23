Woman Turns Thrifted Vinyl Records Into Elegant Countertop Storage On A Budget

Want to stir up your TikTok followers? You could jump on one of the recent home DIY trends, like making a fake cake. Or, if that doesn't work, try melting an old Beatles record. That's what TikToker @hdl.leonie did in her "making bowls out of old vinyls" video, which subsequently went near-viral, probably because most people found her idea of melting old vinyl records into interestingly shaped bowls fun.

And it is a fun idea ... though not necessarily a good idea, and definitely not hers alone. We'll come back to the good-idea/bad-idea controversy, but plenty of online crafters and Pinterest-y types think these wavy bowls made from deformed records are brilliant. It's certainly a creative way to dispose of vinyl records. Like many others, @hdl.leonie heated her records in an oven using an oven-safe bowl. She then took them out of the oven and formed them over another bowl to create the desired shape and size.

Others use different methods to heat the vinyl, like hot or boiling water, a clothes iron, or even leaving the records out in the sun. No matter which method you use to soften them, old vinyl records can be thrifted into new items for pennies.