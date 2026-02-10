Erin Napier Reveals How She Turns Thrift Store Records Into Cute And Quirky Home Decor

For this project, it's a good idea to go with old records you can find at a thrift store. You can have a lot of fun perusing their selection, and it'll be cheaper than buying brand-new. As you browse, pay attention to the record's design. Does it fit the color scheme and style of the room it's going in? Make sure it'll be a cute addition to the area, not something that will clash. Once you've got your records, grab two cutting boards and boil some water. Transfer the boiling water to a heat-safe dish and place the bottom half of your record in it. Within about 30 seconds or so, you'll see the vinyl start to bend. Remove it from the water and place it between two cutting boards with some added weight to help shape it. Once it cools, you're done! You've now got an awesome, funky piece for your bookshelf.

As you design, keep in mind prop styling ideas to use on a bookshelf, such as stacking. When you add books to your bookends, you can vary their arrangement (standing or lying down) to create more visual interest. Vertical vs. horizontal book stacking design tips for displaying your library include things like laying heavier books horizontally and varying your stacks. If you like this project and find yourself with extra vinyl records, use one to make a cute little shelf using the same process, and then attach this to the wall to continue the decor theme.