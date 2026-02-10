Erin Napier Reveals How She Turns Thrift Store Records Into Cute And Quirky Home Decor
Home decor can be many things — functional, aesthetic, chic — but one of its most important qualities is its uniqueness. It's the perfect way for homeowners to incorporate their own personal flair into their space. Luckily, when it comes to interesting decor pieces, there is no shortage of ideas online. In a segment on Drew Barrymore's talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show", Ben and Erin Napier showcased a fun DIY project where they demonstrated how to use old, thrifted vinyl records to create unique bookends. It's the perfect project to make decorative accents to style a bookshelf with.
"Our bookends are very personal and knickknacky," Ben explained, noting that they used bricks from houses they lived in or have statues that resemble their dog. They prefer these quirky choices because they reveal something about who you are. "That's like something to tell people about; a conversation piece," Erin explained. You can choose vinyls from bands or records that mean something to you, adding a personal touch to your bookshelves.
Old vinyls make perfect bookends
For this project, it's a good idea to go with old records you can find at a thrift store. You can have a lot of fun perusing their selection, and it'll be cheaper than buying brand-new. As you browse, pay attention to the record's design. Does it fit the color scheme and style of the room it's going in? Make sure it'll be a cute addition to the area, not something that will clash. Once you've got your records, grab two cutting boards and boil some water. Transfer the boiling water to a heat-safe dish and place the bottom half of your record in it. Within about 30 seconds or so, you'll see the vinyl start to bend. Remove it from the water and place it between two cutting boards with some added weight to help shape it. Once it cools, you're done! You've now got an awesome, funky piece for your bookshelf.
As you design, keep in mind prop styling ideas to use on a bookshelf, such as stacking. When you add books to your bookends, you can vary their arrangement (standing or lying down) to create more visual interest. Vertical vs. horizontal book stacking design tips for displaying your library include things like laying heavier books horizontally and varying your stacks. If you like this project and find yourself with extra vinyl records, use one to make a cute little shelf using the same process, and then attach this to the wall to continue the decor theme.