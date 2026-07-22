What Is The Best (And Cheapest) Time Of Year To Buy A Shed?

Adding a shed to the yard can be a pricey investment, regardless of whether you're building it yourself or buying a prefab one, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars. As a result, it's worth cutting down costs whenever possible, and one way to save a few bucks is simply finding the right time of year to buy. Like many commodities, sheds fluctuate in price throughout the year, owing to a variety of factors. Generally, the biggest savings are seen in the colder months from fall to winter, which is essentially the offseason when people are less likely to utilize their yard.

This time of year also coincides with major holidays that lead to big sales, as well as when companies are trying to liquidate fourth-quarter merchandise. Online price-tracking tools showcase this trend. In one example, the Suncast Lean-to Resin Storage Shed, which typically retails for around $599.99, saw multiple price cuts at Lowe's and Home Depot from September to January. According to Google's price tracker, the shed was listed at $375.99 by Lowe's at the end of October and dipped to its lowest price of $289.57 several times in December and January. Not every shed will follow the same timeline, of course, and plenty of sheds never see that large of a discount, but there's a strong chance you can save money by purchasing in line with seasonal and holiday discounts or take advantage of Amazon Prime Day home and garden deals.