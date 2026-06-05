8 Exciting 2026 Amazon Prime Day Deals To Upgrade Your Home And Garden

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Amazon Prime Day has become almost like a holiday, with Prime members eagerly awaiting great deals each year. This year, Prime Day (or should we say days) runs from June 23rd through the 26th, but you can snag some great sales ahead of time. Early Prime Day deals have already started for the 2026 sale, with some items over 50% off their marked prices. Plus, there are tons of incredible home and garden finds to upgrade your space this summer. From fancy kitchen appliances to bedding to garden staples, Amazon has some exciting Early Prime Day discounts right now.

Amazon Prime started their annual Prime Day in 2015, and now it is an anticipated online event all over the world. This year, some big name brands in household gadgets are featured in the early bird deals. Certain Shark vacuums and Ninja kitchen appliances have items marked down for this limited time pre-Prime Day window, giving customers lower prices for popular name-brand items.

In 2026, Prime members will be able to set alerts for items they don't want to miss and will be able to check listed prices from the last year to ensure the deals are good. While some of the early sales may last for a while, other discounts will be much shorter-lived and could end in just several hours. To see current deals, check the "Early Prime Day" link on the upper left of Amazon's webpage. We've highlighted eight products below, chosen based on their deals, star ratings, and number of reviews. Remember these are limited deals, prices may fluctuate, and popular items can sell out. All price and discount information was current as of press time.