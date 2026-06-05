8 Exciting 2026 Amazon Prime Day Deals To Upgrade Your Home And Garden
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Amazon Prime Day has become almost like a holiday, with Prime members eagerly awaiting great deals each year. This year, Prime Day (or should we say days) runs from June 23rd through the 26th, but you can snag some great sales ahead of time. Early Prime Day deals have already started for the 2026 sale, with some items over 50% off their marked prices. Plus, there are tons of incredible home and garden finds to upgrade your space this summer. From fancy kitchen appliances to bedding to garden staples, Amazon has some exciting Early Prime Day discounts right now.
Amazon Prime started their annual Prime Day in 2015, and now it is an anticipated online event all over the world. This year, some big name brands in household gadgets are featured in the early bird deals. Certain Shark vacuums and Ninja kitchen appliances have items marked down for this limited time pre-Prime Day window, giving customers lower prices for popular name-brand items.
In 2026, Prime members will be able to set alerts for items they don't want to miss and will be able to check listed prices from the last year to ensure the deals are good. While some of the early sales may last for a while, other discounts will be much shorter-lived and could end in just several hours. To see current deals, check the "Early Prime Day" link on the upper left of Amazon's webpage. We've highlighted eight products below, chosen based on their deals, star ratings, and number of reviews. Remember these are limited deals, prices may fluctuate, and popular items can sell out. All price and discount information was current as of press time.
The Blink 2K+ outdoor security system is more than half off
Both Ring and Blink have security cameras discounted as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day, but the deal on the Blink outdoor 2K+ security system is particularly significant. Originally priced at $350, the set of outdoor cameras are currently marked down by 55%. This brings the price down to a more affordable $157. Blink's outdoor security system features five separate cameras to monitor multiple parts of your property at once. The cameras have 2K resolution and also are capable of two-way audio with noise-cancelling features. With a two-year battery life, these wireless cameras are designed to be convenient.
This set of Blink outdoor security cameras has 4.0 stars on Amazon out of over 2,500 ratings. Customers praise the battery life as well as the clear image the camera captures. However, some reviewers report issues with the cameras' connection.
The Shark AV2501AE AI robot vacuum is marked down by 35%
For those that find themselves wondering if robot vacuums are worth it, now is a good time to test one out. Included in the Early Prime Day discounts is the Shark AV2501AE AI robot vacuum, which is discounted by almost $160. Though the name -brand robot vacuum normally costs $448 on Amazon, it's only $290 for this limited-time deal. This automatic cleaner is suitable for both carpet and hard floors, with a self-cleaning roller brush that's useful for tackling hair. This discounted Shark model features a docking station, where your robot can empty itself. The dock can hold 60 days worth of dirt and dust before you'll need to empty it yourself, according to the company.
Out of over 4,000 ratings, the Shark AV2501AE has 4.0 stars. On Amazon's reviews, some customers like the convenience of the vacuum returning to the dock, charging itself, and continue working. Though reviewers were largely happy with this Shark model, some mentioned that the house mapping feature isn't great.
Bedsure's queen comforter set is under $40 for Early Prime Day
A luxurious, plush comforter is one way to make your bedding look expensive, and this Amazon Early Prime accomplishes this look at a discount. With a healthy 45% off, the Bedsure queen comforter set is only $33. This item is marked by Amazon as the top bestseller out of their comforter sets and typically costs $60. The all-season, white comforter comes with two matching pillow cases. This set is also machine washable and is certified Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning all components have been tested for over 1,000 different potentially harmful chemicals, and determined as safe for humans.
As one of Amazon's top selling bedding items, the Bedsure comforter set has received almost 8,800 reviews and a 4.4 star rating. Customers in the comments loved how soft the comforter felt and said the materials were of a good quality, despite being made entirely of polyester. Others complained the bedding was too warm or started pilling soon after purchase.
The Chefman 4-quart air fryer is a steal for a limited time
While the Chefman 4-quart air fryer is usually priced around $100, Amazon's Early Prime deals have made this useful kitchen appliance even more affordable. Right now, the Chefman is 42% off, bringing the price down to about $58. The windowless air fryer features HI-FRY technology that helps make crispier french fries. The touchscreen features adjustable cooking settings, and the appliance can reach 450 degrees Fahrenheit. With a dishwasher-safe basket and rack, the Chefman air fryer should make both cleanup and cooking easier.
Besides having a great Early Prime Day discount, the Chefman countertop appliance also has a ton of good reviews on the online retailer's listing. Over 3,000 reviewers gave the Chefman 4.6 stars. The compact size as well as its easy-to-use nature was touted by customers. Despite the praise, some commenters felt the paint inside the air fryer tray wore off too quickly.
Amazon is offering more than $230 off Traeger Grills' Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill
While this multi-use outdoor cooking system normally costs around $730, the Traeger Grills Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill and smoker is 32% off for Early Prime Day. This lowers the price to $499, giving Prime members a pretty good deal. If it's time to upgrade your grilling system and want to include more ways to cook outside, this Amazon deal could be a good option. The wood pellet-fueled system is capable of smoking, baking, barbecuing, braising, and roasting in addition to grilling. It's a compelling option for those who don't love cooking with charcoal or propane, and it features a digital controller to keep the temperature where you want it.
With 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, the Traeger Grills grill and smoker is ideal for people who spend a lot of time cooking outside. It's also rather large — Traeger says the 884-square-inch interior can cook up to 40 burgers or 7 racks of ribs at a time. Though most customers praise this outdoor cooker, others report issues with reliability and mechanical problems.
The Craft911 heavy duty gardening tools set is under $30
Whether you're a pro or need a garden tool list for beginners, Amazon has an Early Prime deal on a convenient set of handheld gardening staples. The Craft911 heavy duty gardening tools set is 40% off from its regular price of $45. Currently, Prime members can get the nine piece set for just $27. This set includes a pruner, hand rake, two different weeders, garden trowel, spray bottle, rubberized gardening gloves, plant tags, and a fabric tote that neatly holds everything. Tool handles feature non-slip grips, while the heads are made of aluminum alloy to resist rusting.
Many Amazon reviewers love the convenience of the bag while working in the garden and consider the tools were durable. Over 1,800 ratings gave these tools an average of 4.5 stars. Those who rated this product 1 star find the bag to be flimsy or not as ordered, and some report tools breaking after just a few uses.
The Ninja Slushi frozen drink machine is over 25% off
Ninja has become a household name, but many consider their unique kitchen appliances expensive. The price of the Ninja Slushi frozen drink and slushie machine on Amazon is typically $350, but with Early Prime Day you can buy it for just $260. With such a discount, this Slushie machine is more affordable, making it a fun summer buy. Slushies require crushed ice, and the Ninja machine includes RapidChill technology to keep your sweet drinks frozen longer. Various beverages, including soda, juice, coffee, wine, and milk, can be transformed into frozen treats, according to the company. This slushie machine can hold 64 oz, and keeps non-dairy drinks frozen for up to 12 hours.
This nifty kitchen appliance has over 3,800 ratings on the online retailer's site, and customers have given it 4.6 stars. Though most purchasers claim this appliance was well worth the price, a few take issue with the consistency of the slushies being too runny or too thick.
NETVUE by Birdfy's smart bird feeder with camera is $50 less than normal
Have you ever wondered what your feathered friends are up to when you're not watching the feeder? With this Early Prime Day discount, you can save on a system that'll let you birdwatch from your phone. The NETVUE by Birdfy smart bird feeder with camera is 33% off right now, bringing the price down from $150 to just under $100. The roof of this feeder pops on and off, allowing it to be easily cleaned and refilled. By connecting the built-in wildlife camera to your WiFi, you'll be able to watch your feeder anytime, from anywhere.
This feeder can store 50 ounces of birdseed and is made for attracting birds like blue jays, cardinals, orioles, and finches. Approximately 1,400 customers have given this Amazon garden product a 4.4 star rating. However, some of the 1-star reviews mention that it can be difficult to install this unique bird feeder.
Methodology
All Amazon products selected for this article are part of the Early Prime Day specials and had discounted prices of at least 25% off at the time of writing. Each Amazon find had a star rating of 4.0 or higher out of 5, and more than 1,000 reviews to ensure it is a product customers are excited about.