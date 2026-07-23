Not All-Clad: The Cookware Brand Behind Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Stainless Steel Pan

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The OXO Stainless Steel Mira Series 10-inch Frying Pan is Consumer Reports' highest-rated stainless steel pan, scoring top marks for its cooking evenness and handle sturdiness, as well as its easy-to-clean design. If you're spending most of your time hunting down All-Clad or other valuable kitchenware brands to look for at thrift stores, OXO may not be on your radar. But thanks to its deep commitment to universal design, not to mention the lifetime guarantee backing all OXO products, it's worth taking a closer look behind the brand.

OXO was founded in the late 1980s by Sam and John Farber, a father-and-son duo with deep connections to the cookware industry. Like their uncle's Farberware pots and pans that were intended to make life easier for home cooks, OXO was originally developed to solve a common problem. Sam's wife, Betsey, suffered from arthritis that made it difficult to use the couple's fiddly peeler. Recognizing an opportunity to create kitchen utensils that weren't just functional but comfortable to use, Sam and his son joined forces before working with an industrial design firm in developing the Good Grips tool line.

Today, it's easy to recognize the brand's genius small kitchen products thanks to their fat black handles. Made of a cushy material called Santoprene, most OXO utensil handles have what can best be described as flexible fins that make them much easier to hold and use than smooth plastic alternatives. "It's hard to think of a vegetable peeler as radical, but I guess it was," Sam Farber said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.