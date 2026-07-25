This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Turns Plastic Bowls Into A Stunning Porch Planter

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In a bid to tidy up your porch and ensure it leaves a good impression on visitors, you might have accidentally rid it of all things that lent it personality. Or, maybe you just wish to spruce things up to give it a fresh look. But if you're on a tight budget or don't want to add dramatic touches yet (think a DIY garden arch), try an affordable Dollar Tree craft to upgrade your front porch. All you need to do is glue two plastic bowls together and paint them to fashion a stunning porch planter.

Not only is this DIY beginner-friendly, but it also won't commandeer too much of your time. Plus, you don't need a lot of supplies. You'll require two 8-inch Clear Plastic Fluted Serving Bowls for each planter you make. Additionally, you'll need your hot glue gun and a can of your preferred spray paint (whatever you have on hand works, too). And, to turn your simple planter into a show-stopper, you can go with real or artificial flowers (DT offers a good selection), depending on your lifestyle and preferences. Don't forget to factor in your green thumb — or lack thereof — or dead florals will upend your transformation plans. However, if you want the best of both worlds, plant low-maintenance succulents to give your porch a colorful upgrade. Grab your drill machine, too, if you wish to place real plants in the bowl-turned-planter. Alternatively, get a block of floral foam if you stick with imitation flowers.