Not Baskets, Not Shelves: The Space-Saving DIY Solution To Store Toilet Paper
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Storing toilet paper can take up a lot of space in your bathroom. This is especially true if you buy in bulk. While this often means you get a better price, you're left with lots of rolls on hand. If you prefer a way to store toilet paper that isn't baskets or shelves, there's one method that saves plenty of space. The method is using an over-the-door shoe organizer (like the Amazon Basics 24 Medium Mesh Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, which is less than $10) and filling it with toilet paper instead. This space-saving DIY makes the most of a spot in the bathroom that otherwise may be completely unused. In this way, you create space for storage, instead of taking up an existing spot.
It works well if you have a smaller bathroom and don't want to crowd the floor with a large TP basket. Or, you simply want to save room in your cabinets and on your shelves for other important things, like toiletries and towels. This particular organizer can fit plenty of rolls in its 24 pockets. The pockets themselves are 8.8 inches tall and 4.5 inches wide. Many TP rolls are about 4.5 inches wide as well, so they will fit snugly. If you buy jumbo rolls, know that this means they get wider, not taller. So, simply rotate the rolls to ensure they still fit.
Setting up your DIY over-the-door toilet paper organizer
This bathroom storage idea is easy to set up! There isn't any real assembly required. The bag comes with three hooks, so all you have to do is thread them through the grommets and hang it over the back of your door. Then, it's ready for you to begin putting TP rolls into each of the pockets. If, however, your door is very thick, you might need to purchase different hooks so they can better fit across its top without being stretched. The bag itself is also very thin, so even when full, you shouldn't have any issues with it impeding the door's range of motion. It won't cause much more bulk than hanging towels on the back of the door would.
This mesh organizer only comes in gray, so it is more of a utilitarian option that can blend into most bathrooms' aesthetics. While you can certainly spice things up by alternating rolls with things like rolled-up hand towels for a touch of color, the whole thing is tucked out of sight, anyway. It's more practical than anything and accomplishes its main goal of space-saving perfectly. Plus, it could be a multi-purpose storage solution. Fill some of the pockets with toilet paper, then use the others to stash hair accessories or personal care products. It's also a helpful rental bathroom idea, as it doesn't require any drilling like installing a shelf for TP storage might.