Washing Soda Vs. Baking Soda: What's The Difference?

Picture a box of white powder that says "soda" on it. Where does it go? In a cake mix or in the wash? The difference is important! Washing soda and baking soda are identical in looks, and both are used in the home. The biggest difference is that baking soda is edible and washing soda is not. And you should know which is which before you start baking or cleaning. Simply put: baking soda is safe for cooking and good for cleaning. Washing soda is bad for cooking and great for cleaning.

Baking soda is the mix that does the most; it cleans, cooks, whitens, scrubs. Keep it in the kitchen or in the laundry room for various uses (more on that later). Store-bought washing soda does not have baking soda in it, but there are washing soda DIY recipes that use baking soda as a base. That said, washing soda can be used as a food additive for certain dishes due to its high alkaline levels. But please note that the washing soda bought in stores or made at home is not edible. In fact, some washing soda DIY recipes requires gloves to handle the mixture, as it can be harmful to the skin to touch. Even with store-bought washing soda, it's recommended that you wear gloves when using washing soda to clean.