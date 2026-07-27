7 Cool IKEA Finds You Can Only Buy In Sweden

Exit through the gift shop, especially if you're lucky enough to visit the epic IKEA Museum in Älmhult, Sweden. Sure, there's an extraordinary archive to behold along with fascinating exhibits about everything from democratic design to who's building the future. But for mega fans of the Scandinavian brand, including founder Ingvar Kamprad and the brand's colorful limited-edition prints, the museum's shop has some cool finds that are well worth a trip.

While you may need to spring for a plane ticket, admission to IKEA's museum is just as affordable as its everyday items, costing just over $6. From banana print tea towels to miniature watering cans, take our advice and leave the shopping until the end of your visit. First, get inspired by wandering around the textile gallery and reading about the iconic designers. You'll get a peek into the minds behind the exciting IKEA collections hitting shelves this year (and since the company was founded in 1943). Shopping just hits different after a snack, so it's also sensible to check out the museum's takeaway restaurant before you start to browse. You could opt for the same Swedish meatballs you can find at your local IKEA. However, it's way harder to find Swedish staples like Ramlösa lemon sparkling water and IKEA's raw food fudge treats stateside.

By the time you reach the museum shop, you'll wish you had packed another iconic FRAKTA bag into your suitcase. Don't be surprised to find yourself hauling home a ton of graphic t-shirts and books you didn't know you needed. You may even find some polka-dot serving ware guaranteed to wow your guests at your next soiree.