The Exciting IKEA Collection Hitting Shelves In August 2026
While IKEA furniture is convenient, the assembly aspect can make it difficult when you are moving into a new home or apartment. The concept of portability and the ability to easily set up your furniture, belongings, and life is what drove the popular Swedish retailer to introduce its KOMPISHÄNG collection. The collection is scheduled for release around the world in August 2026 with a mission to conform to the lives of young, urban people. Featuring foldable furniture designs, multi-purpose pieces, and storage that doubles as luggage, the KOMPISHÄNG collection is expected to have some of the most exciting new IKEA finds worth checking out in 2026.
To come up with the designs and style for their new innovations, IKEA researchers visited the living spaces of Central Londoners aged 20 to 28. What they found was that young people are constantly relocating, keeping their next move in mind even as they unpack and buy furnishings to fill out their current abode. Dora Ding, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden, explained the purpose and passion behind the KOMPISHÄNG collection in the company's announcement. "Even if you move often, you don't want your home to feel temporary. We saw how carefully people chose the things they carried with them from place to place, and that insight shaped the collection. We wanted the collection to be portable but still have a permanent look, people should feel settled and considered," she said. Though the KOMPISHÄNG collection will be introduced in retail stores in the United States starting July 31, the new pieces won't be available online until August 15.
IKEA's folding items are portable and ideal for small spaces
One of the frustrating parts of typical IKEA furniture is having to put it together and take it apart when you move. Focusing on instant portability, the designers of the KOMPISHÄNG collection made inclusions like the desk and end table extremely simple to build and break down. Rather than needing tools and screws, the KOMPISHÄNG desk can be put together with a couple of pulls and clicks. Plus, the unique structure allows the furniture to fold flat. For people who live in tiny apartments, this could make it easily adapt to your space. The green pine desk has a flat top that allows it to be used as a small dining table as well, and the handle under the tabletop helps you carry and store it.
The furniture in this set is made from canvas, powder-coated steel, and pine wood to keep everything light and easier to carry while maintaining a quality construction. Because urban dwellers often don't have cars, IKEA made these pieces easy to haul around. The red pine side table has a circular metal base that looks chic, but when folded flat, the round bottom can be slung over your shoulder to carry the table like a tote bag. With the KOMPISHÄNG mattress pouf, you'll even be able to move your bed by yourself. A multifunctional piece made for small spaces and budgets, this foldable mattress not only converts into a pouf seat but also provides straps that allow you to wear it like a backpack, a neat tip for the easiest move ever.
KOMPISHÄNG storage pieces simplify moving and apartment life
It's overwhelming to have to throw all of your clothes and belongings into boxes, but IKEA has removed some of the steps around moving with its new KOMPISHÄNG storage solutions. The hanging storage with three compartments works well for adding temporary shelves to a wardrobe or closet, as the sturdy straps are easy to slip onto a closet rod. It seems like any hanging storage solution, but the KOMPISHÄNG piece features a cover that zips over the open compartments for quick transport and setup, a design meant to make your new house feel like home before boxes are unpacked.
If you love houseplants, IKEA's August 2026 collection has a solution for making them more transportable too. The jute plant pot looks like a simple burlap with a plastic insert, but it includes a thin sewn-in plant cover that tucks into the pot when not in use. This cover can be easily rolled up and pulled over your plant when moving to keep it more protected, while two handles allow for more convenient carrying.
Besides being able to easily relocate your belongings, the KOMPISHÄNG collection's versatile storage simplifies organization. For example, the collection's bookend is perfect for spaces that don't have room for a large shelf. The handles and stylish shelf-like design allow you to store books in unconventional spaces and move your collection around. This bookend could be set on the floor, perhaps under an end table, or on a tabletop for a decorative touch. Many of the KOMPISHÄNG pieces come in at under $100, providing affordable, compact, and portable designs to suit those with smaller and temporary living spaces.