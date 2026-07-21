Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Bath Towel Isn't From Target Or Costco

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When buying bath towels, you have plenty of options. Brands sold at Target are often recommended for soft, absorbent linens, and Costco bath sheets have gone viral in the recent past. Despite the popularity of these stores for luxurious-feeling towels, Consumer Reports (CR) is actually touting an online retailer for having the highest-rated bath towels. In CR's Bath Towel Ratings, the Tens Towels Soft Bath Towels, from Amazon, were the top-ranked terry cloth-style towels. Consumer Reports gave them the highest marks when tested and compared against 14 other options. The following two bath towels are available on Amazon as well. So, if you've been meaning to go out and buy new bath towels, it may be worth it to take a look online first.

CR evaluated bath towel brands on five quality and performance metrics. They were tested for their ability to dry, their softness, and whether they shrank. The options were also rated on how their softness changed and how much energy they used to be dried in the dryer. In all of the categories, Tens Towels had high or perfect scores, putting them above other brands. A Pack of Four Tens Towels Soft Bath Towels are about $32, and the combination of their good qualities and low price led the organization to list Tens Towels as a CR Smart Buy.