These Costco Bath Sheets Have Gone Viral For Their Size. Are They Worth The Hype?

If you are looking to replace those raggedy towels lurking in your linen closet, or you just want to bring more luxury into your post-shower experience, consider a bath sheet that social media commentators and buyers alike are giving rave reviews. Costco's Welspun Purely Indulgent 100% Egyptian Cotton Towel Set has many users singing its praises, and these towels come with the bonus of Costco bargain pricing. While they also come in regular size, the larger bath sheets are what have been getting all the attention online. But are these towels really an upgrade worth considering?

If you are looking for a lot of coverage, bath sheets are where it's at. Bath sheets are different than bath towels because they are large enough to wrap your whole body up snugly and securely when you step out of the shower or bath. Costco's version is massive, at 35 by 70 inches. This kind of coverage is nice if you are going from a hot shower or steam into a cold bathroom.

These bath sheets serve up quality as well. They are made with Egyptian cotton, which has long been the gold standard for softness. They also come at a bargain price: Costco's bath sheets are sold in a pack of two for $63.99, which at first may seem a bit steep for towels until you do some comparison shopping. Highly rated, but similar-quality towels from luxury linen brands like Brooklinen and The Company Store can easily run $50 or more per towel, and even more for large bath sheets.