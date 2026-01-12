These Costco Bath Sheets Have Gone Viral For Their Size. Are They Worth The Hype?
If you are looking to replace those raggedy towels lurking in your linen closet, or you just want to bring more luxury into your post-shower experience, consider a bath sheet that social media commentators and buyers alike are giving rave reviews. Costco's Welspun Purely Indulgent 100% Egyptian Cotton Towel Set has many users singing its praises, and these towels come with the bonus of Costco bargain pricing. While they also come in regular size, the larger bath sheets are what have been getting all the attention online. But are these towels really an upgrade worth considering?
If you are looking for a lot of coverage, bath sheets are where it's at. Bath sheets are different than bath towels because they are large enough to wrap your whole body up snugly and securely when you step out of the shower or bath. Costco's version is massive, at 35 by 70 inches. This kind of coverage is nice if you are going from a hot shower or steam into a cold bathroom.
These bath sheets serve up quality as well. They are made with Egyptian cotton, which has long been the gold standard for softness. They also come at a bargain price: Costco's bath sheets are sold in a pack of two for $63.99, which at first may seem a bit steep for towels until you do some comparison shopping. Highly rated, but similar-quality towels from luxury linen brands like Brooklinen and The Company Store can easily run $50 or more per towel, and even more for large bath sheets.
What users have to say about Costco's huge bath sheets
Reviews are generally positive across the board for Costco's Egyptian cotton bath sheets. They even attracted attention on TikTok, with user @usacostcolovers demonstrating just how big these bath sheets are by holding them up and completely disappearing behind the unfurled towel. The hype about size might be somewhat overstated, since Costco's version is only a tiny bit bigger than most large bath sheets on the market. Where Costco's do stand out is in hundreds of five-star reviews by members who purchased them. Many users praise the bath sheet's softness, size, and thickness. Costco reviewer Mark says about the towels, "It's like drying myself with dry, soft clouds."
On the other hand, if you are looking to add some color or pattern to your towel collection, Costco's bath sheets may not be for you. They only come in a muted palette of white, gray, blue, or green. They are also only available in solids, with no fun patterns available. And a few reviewers didn't feel these towels were very absorbent, at least not until after several washes. If you aren't used to using giant bath sheets, the large size of these sheets could be a bit unwieldy for washing, and they're not ideal if you're short on space for bathroom towel storage. Still, with a bargain price for a whole lot of high-quality material, the Costco bath sheets seem like a great choice if you want to create a spa-worthy sanctuary in your bathroom.