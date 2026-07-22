Skip Linen Curtains: There's A Cheaper Option That Adds More Privacy
Linen curtains look elegant, allow natural light to pass through, and their breathable fibers encourage air circulation. This makes them one of the best types of curtains. However, they're an expensive option. Additionally, they don't offer complete privacy, even though they aren't see-through. So, if you're looking for a cheaper option that provides more privacy, consider switching to cotton curtains. Though they're less breathable, the fabric is tightly-woven, so they offer more privacy without completely blocking sunlight.
Cotton curtains are available in different kinds of weaves, suiting various needs and purposes. For instance, if you want something elegant gracing your living area, plain-weave (also known as Voile) can be a good match. It'll allow light to filter through while offering partial visibility. You can even go with light-weave and matte-finish Percale since they have similar perks. On the other hand, if you want to upgrade your dining room curtain for a quick refresh, consider giving sateen cotton a chance. This material has a silky sheen and is incredibly soft. Moreover, it'll keep excessive sunlight out without plunging the room into darkness.
Comparatively, cotton cafe curtains are a gorgeous way to cover kitchen windows. As for your bedroom, go for duck or canvas cotton. It's heavier and more opaque, so it offers the best privacy. Plus, it blocks out the most amount of light, meaning you won't have to worry about the sun waking you or the streetlights keeping you up at night. Whichever option you pick, know that cotton curtains remain crisp and hold their form well, so they'll always look picture-ready once you style them.
Understanding the pros and cons of cotton curtains
Being a natural fiber, cotton is super versatile and more affordable than linen. To give you an estimation, pure, ready-made cotton curtains can cost you somewhere between $150 and $400, while pure linen curtains go for about $1,200. Besides being economical, cotton curtains suit most decor themes. Further, they can be dyed into a myriad of colors, so you'll be spoiled for choice. Better yet, these curtains don't demand much upkeep. You can just throw them in your washer when they get dirty. They are usually dryer-friendly, too, though you can air dry them. And, like linen, organic cotton is made without using fertilizers and pesticides, making them an eco-friendly option. Bonus advantage: They won't trigger your allergies.
A fair warning, though, they aren't as durable as linen. Neither can they bear exposure to harsh sunlight but also they tend to fade over time. So, consider opting for lighter shades or using sun protective lining if you experience high temperatures for the better part of a year. Also, if possible, pick a curtain that has been dyed before weaving, as opposed to fabrics that are dyed after, because the former is less prone to fading.
Cotton curtains aren't a great option for regions dealing with high humidity, as these curtains readily absorb moisture (the fabric is porous) and take time to dry out. This can invite mold if left as-is. They are prone to shrinking as well, but investing in a pre-washed curtain set will help you counter this con.