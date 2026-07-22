Skip Linen Curtains: There's A Cheaper Option That Adds More Privacy

Linen curtains look elegant, allow natural light to pass through, and their breathable fibers encourage air circulation. This makes them one of the best types of curtains. However, they're an expensive option. Additionally, they don't offer complete privacy, even though they aren't see-through. So, if you're looking for a cheaper option that provides more privacy, consider switching to cotton curtains. Though they're less breathable, the fabric is tightly-woven, so they offer more privacy without completely blocking sunlight.

Cotton curtains are available in different kinds of weaves, suiting various needs and purposes. For instance, if you want something elegant gracing your living area, plain-weave (also known as Voile) can be a good match. It'll allow light to filter through while offering partial visibility. You can even go with light-weave and matte-finish Percale since they have similar perks. On the other hand, if you want to upgrade your dining room curtain for a quick refresh, consider giving sateen cotton a chance. This material has a silky sheen and is incredibly soft. Moreover, it'll keep excessive sunlight out without plunging the room into darkness.

Comparatively, cotton cafe curtains are a gorgeous way to cover kitchen windows. As for your bedroom, go for duck or canvas cotton. It's heavier and more opaque, so it offers the best privacy. Plus, it blocks out the most amount of light, meaning you won't have to worry about the sun waking you or the streetlights keeping you up at night. Whichever option you pick, know that cotton curtains remain crisp and hold their form well, so they'll always look picture-ready once you style them.