Woman Uses A Simple IKEA Hack To Keep Garden Hoses Neat And Organized

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Storing a garden hose doesn't only extend its lifespan by providing protection from the elements. It also makes your landscaping look much tidier. One of the most essential garden tools when you're growing flowers or vegetables, garden hoses can be a pain to store since they're prone to getting kinked or tangled. Anyone who takes their watering sessions seriously also knows a hose always ends up wet and weirdly gritty, which makes unhooking it from a spigot and lugging it into a garage or shed a step many of us dread. TikToker @cosy_casa uses a simple IKEA hack to keep her garden hose neat and organized by attaching a lidded GÅRDSBUTIK Bin to the side of her house directly over the spigot.

The brainchild of IKEA's Henrik Preutz, the $40 recycling bin has outstanding reviews from hundreds of customers who appreciate its versatility and space-saving design. This hack takes advantage not just of the GÅRDSBUTIK Bin's six-gallon capacity but also its wall bracket that's intended for easy mounting. However, there's an important caveat: IKEA only recommends using the product indoors. The bin is made of recycled plastic, and we assume it's prone to degradation that makes it warp in warm weather or deteriorate with exposure to the elements over time. It also isn't airtight like some other garbage cans out there. So it might fill with water during heavy rainstorms, making it quite heavy. Finding a protected spot on a covered patio or under an eave is something to consider before embarking on this otherwise simple hack.