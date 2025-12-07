Say Goodbye To Tangled Garden Hose Eyesores With A Stylish IKEA Hack

One of the biggest eyesores on the exterior of a home is the mess of disheveled garden hose loops piled haphazardly near the spigot. When you go to use it, the tangles and kinks make it nearly impossible to operate, and when you go to put it away, despite your best efforts to coil it neatly, it somehow forms the same tangled mass on the ground for next time — truly a never-ending battle. Even the best garden hoses are notoriously challenging to wrangle without a proper storage method. Some inexpensive, exposed wall-mounted garden hose holders aren't much more attractive than the hose pile, while those vessels that keep the coils out of sight can cost a pretty penny.

Thankfully, Yulema González (@yule_home_deco) shared on Instagram how she hacked the affordable IKEA TRONES plastic tilt-out storage box to transform it into a discreet, minimalist hose holder. González simply cut a hole in the back to accommodate the spigot and modified the interior to allow for extra room inside the TRONES cabinets, which are sold in a two-pack for only $39.99.

It's worth noting that the dimensions of the TRONES will likely only work for a fairly small or short hose, as anything with too many large coils will not fit inside the box. To test if this DIY will work for you, tightly coil your hose and measure the approximate dimensions to see if it is compact enough to fit within the approximately 18 ½ inch-wide by 6 ¼ inch-deep and 15 3/8 inch-high internal compartment. If your hose is compatible (or if you decide to trade your unruly hose for a compact alternative after seeing the results of this clever project), simply grab a jigsaw (and a hole saw if desired), and you're ready to tackle this easy hack.