Forget IKEA: This Florida-Favorite Store Is A Hidden Gem For Affordable Home Décor
While consumers are rightfully minding their budgets due to inflation and other economic factors these days, finding affordable items for your home is more important than ever. Whether you're redecorating your entire home or perhaps adding in a few new items here and there as a refresh, decorating costs can add up. IKEA is often synonymous with affordable decorations, but there may be an even more accessible option if you live in Florida: Bealls department stores.
Also officially known as Bealls Florida, these department stores are often located within strip malls and are known for selling affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories as well as decor. Established in 1915, there are over 50 Bealls department stores across the state of Florida, with some cities even having multiple locations. Compare this to 10 IKEA stores in Florida, which are primarily located near or within major cities only. Needless to say, unless you have time to make a day trip to IKEA, this may not be super convenient if you live in certain parts of the state. Plus, Bealls Florida might also be a better fit if you prefer a department store shopping experience.
Types of affordable décor you can find at Bealls Florida and beyond
Unsurprisingly, the available décor at Bealls Florida is heavily beachy and coastal themed for modern designs. I've personally found a decent selection of both tabletop and wall décor within such themes. Yet Bealls Florida also happens to be a good spot to shop seasonal items, including Halloween decorations with a coastal twist, and even traditional Christmas items such as tableware, throw pillows, and bath accessories. Mirrors and frames are available at the department store, too. Based on the Florida-inspired themes, it can also be worth shopping here for brightening up your home decor for summer, as well.
If you live outside of the state of Florida, don't despair. You may still have access to stores that are similar to the department stores. The company also has regular Bealls locations and a chain called Home Centric throughout the country. Like the original Bealls Florida stores, the other Bealls spots offer a combination of clothing, accessories, shoes, and decor items. As the name suggests, Home Centric is everything house-related, including furniture, bedding, decorations, and lamps. Online shopping from Bealls Florida department stores and Bealls is also available. Such options can be invaluable in times of a complete interior redo, or if you're looking to incorporate a few items with decorating trends that revolve around your personality.