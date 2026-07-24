Forget IKEA: This Florida-Favorite Store Is A Hidden Gem For Affordable Home Décor

While consumers are rightfully minding their budgets due to inflation and other economic factors these days, finding affordable items for your home is more important than ever. Whether you're redecorating your entire home or perhaps adding in a few new items here and there as a refresh, decorating costs can add up. IKEA is often synonymous with affordable decorations, but there may be an even more accessible option if you live in Florida: Bealls department stores.

Also officially known as Bealls Florida, these department stores are often located within strip malls and are known for selling affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories as well as decor. Established in 1915, there are over 50 Bealls department stores across the state of Florida, with some cities even having multiple locations. Compare this to 10 IKEA stores in Florida, which are primarily located near or within major cities only. Needless to say, unless you have time to make a day trip to IKEA, this may not be super convenient if you live in certain parts of the state. Plus, Bealls Florida might also be a better fit if you prefer a department store shopping experience.