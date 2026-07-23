Lowe's Has An Easy-To-Use Free Tool That Lets You See Paint Colors Before You Buy

After you've spent hours choosing a paint color for your home, it's a sinking feeling when the coat finally starts to dry and it's far from the shade you saw in your head. Any paint project is prone to fits of trial and error, but a handy way to reduce the chance of making a mistake is by utilizing the internet's many paint visualization tools, one of which is Lowe's Room Paint Visualizer. The site lets users compare an array of paint colors and sheens from popular brands right from their phone or laptop, no fan decks or paint swatches needed. It's versatile, intuitive, and (possibly the best part) completely free.

Lowe's adds a disclaimer that the actual paint color may vary from how it looks on your screen, but this is a risk for any digital paint visualizer. Paint that's viewed on pixels, which are backlit or emit their own light, expectedly takes on a different hue than when it's applied to a wall by hand and has light cast onto it. That's why these paint visualizers are tools meant to be used in conjunction with other tactics, not as infallible snapshots of how a color will turn out. Lowe's recommends purchasing a few colors you like, painting a 1-foot-by-1-foot square on the wall in each color, and checking on them at different times throughout the following days before making a final decision.