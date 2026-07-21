Costco Members Get This Free Perk When Buying Major Appliances, TVs, And More

There are plenty of Costco secrets, hacks, and trends to take full advantage of. But many shoppers at the wholesale giant aren't making the most of their memberships. In addition to other Costco perks you might not know about, members can also receive a longer manufacturer's warranty when buying major appliances, TVS, and more from the chain. The extended coverage begins on the day you buy something in person — or the day it's delivered to you, if you purchased it from the Costco website. This perk means that if a manufacturer offers consumers a shorter period to make things right, the store steps in and fills in the gap to cover two whole years. This longer guarantee keeps your investment safe if the item doesn't function as promised or outright breaks for reasons other than consumer negligence or wear and tear.

Costco notes that this special two-year warranty covers the following items: TVs, projectors, computers (except tablets), and major appliances. Major appliances include fridges above ten cubic feet, freezers, ranges, cooktops, over-the-range microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, washers, and dryers. Smaller appliances like mini-fridges, toasters, and air fryers, for example, are not included as they are typically not considered major. If you would prefer more coverage, Costco recommends purchasing longer term warranty options through its partner, Allstate. Doing this can allow the coverage to run for up to five years.