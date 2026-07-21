Costco Members Get This Free Perk When Buying Major Appliances, TVs, And More
There are plenty of Costco secrets, hacks, and trends to take full advantage of. But many shoppers at the wholesale giant aren't making the most of their memberships. In addition to other Costco perks you might not know about, members can also receive a longer manufacturer's warranty when buying major appliances, TVS, and more from the chain. The extended coverage begins on the day you buy something in person — or the day it's delivered to you, if you purchased it from the Costco website. This perk means that if a manufacturer offers consumers a shorter period to make things right, the store steps in and fills in the gap to cover two whole years. This longer guarantee keeps your investment safe if the item doesn't function as promised or outright breaks for reasons other than consumer negligence or wear and tear.
Costco notes that this special two-year warranty covers the following items: TVs, projectors, computers (except tablets), and major appliances. Major appliances include fridges above ten cubic feet, freezers, ranges, cooktops, over-the-range microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, washers, and dryers. Smaller appliances like mini-fridges, toasters, and air fryers, for example, are not included as they are typically not considered major. If you would prefer more coverage, Costco recommends purchasing longer term warranty options through its partner, Allstate. Doing this can allow the coverage to run for up to five years.
The fine print of Costco's extended warranty perk
Even though the coverage period for these items is longer when you purchase them through Costco, the terms of the coverage typically remain the same. Costco encourages shoppers to read through the manufacturer's warranty for the specific item they purchased to fully understand their rights. Also, these warranties only promise that the item will arrive intact and will look and function as intended. They do not cover damage caused by the consumer or in a disaster. So, physical damage to an item is not included in the warranty if you were the one to cause it. Software replacement and data backup are other things specifically excluded from Costco's warranty.
If, however, the damage isn't caused by you, this is when the warranty kicks in. Say your oven arrives dented, or your refrigerator suddenly dies six months after you bought it. As long as the damage happens within the two year period, you can contact Costco's customer service. At that point, there are three possible solutions: a technician comes to fix the issue, you receive a replacement unit, or you get a refund for what you paid for the item. All three options can be fantastic safety nets, especially if you were too hasty and didn't think twice about buying an oft-returned appliance from Costco.