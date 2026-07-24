Not Paint Nor Hardware: There's A Cuter Way To Give Garage Doors An Upgrade

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Great curb appeal goes a long way towards improving your home's first impression and sharing your overall aesthetic. However, the often-ignored garage door takes up a lot of visual real estate — especially when it's smack dab in the front of the house — and is too frequently left to be a drab eyesore without any design value. The good news is that TikTok user @surryplace shared a wonderful, DIY-friendly idea for transforming the entire facade of her garage (and therefore house) in an afternoon and for a few hundred dollars without the need for door modifications.

The TikToker elevated her basic, humdrum single-car garage by creating a custom cedar pergola to frame the opening. Using a pair of wooden corbel brackets, 2x6 decking boards, and fasteners, she seriously leveled up her home's curb appeal for only about $500, a small investment for such a massive exterior impact compared to other pricey exterior projects. Once the beautiful pergola frame is built, stain or paint it to beautifully match your home's style. Oversized planters on either side with a gorgeous climbing vine are optional, but encouraged.

This project works best on flat-faced garage walls with a decent span of wall over the garage — i.e., a second story or gabled attic on top that raises the home's natural roof overhang higher up, away from the garage door. This will give you space to incorporate the decorative pergola without crowding the house's roof overhang. Additionally, this DIY is for a standard 8- to 9-foot-wide single garage door — anything larger will need modifications in lumber widths, quantities, and additional supports. If your home fits the bill, tackle this beautiful garage upgrade that will make you the talk of the town (in the best way).