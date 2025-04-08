Elevate The Look Of Basic Garage Doors With An Affordable Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They greet us every day as we return home from work, the grocery store, or school — always exceedingly bland, always nondescript. Highly functional and vitally important, but as boring as boring can be. Yes, we're talking about garage doors, the uninspiring steady eddies of our daily routine, and while adding some visual interest to them is probably not something you're aching to work on — frankly, figuring out a new garage storage system is probably higher on your to-do list — think again, because there's an easy way to do it.

After all, garage doors were not always the vast expanses of eye-wearying whiteness, struggling to stand out from the pack, that they are today. Back before modern construction techniques allowed for the mass-production of the automatic garage doors that we see today (with basically no hardware on the front of the door), decorative hardware was common, adding style and beauty to their functional tasks. Garage door windows were also more common, gracing the interior of the garage with ambient light while adding fun geometric designs to the exterior.

And that's why magnetic garage door hardware exists. Because even if you like the idea of elevating your driveway experience to inspirational levels with an elaborate mural, it'sa whole lot easier to just replicate the cool design features from garage doors of the past with a handful of easily attachable components.