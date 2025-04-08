Elevate The Look Of Basic Garage Doors With An Affordable Solution
They greet us every day as we return home from work, the grocery store, or school — always exceedingly bland, always nondescript. Highly functional and vitally important, but as boring as boring can be. Yes, we're talking about garage doors, the uninspiring steady eddies of our daily routine, and while adding some visual interest to them is probably not something you're aching to work on — frankly, figuring out a new garage storage system is probably higher on your to-do list — think again, because there's an easy way to do it.
After all, garage doors were not always the vast expanses of eye-wearying whiteness, struggling to stand out from the pack, that they are today. Back before modern construction techniques allowed for the mass-production of the automatic garage doors that we see today (with basically no hardware on the front of the door), decorative hardware was common, adding style and beauty to their functional tasks. Garage door windows were also more common, gracing the interior of the garage with ambient light while adding fun geometric designs to the exterior.
And that's why magnetic garage door hardware exists. Because even if you like the idea of elevating your driveway experience to inspirational levels with an elaborate mural, it'sa whole lot easier to just replicate the cool design features from garage doors of the past with a handful of easily attachable components.
Magnetic garage door hardware attaches easily and elevates your garage door for the whole neighborhood
There are now a wide variety of magnets designed to look like hinges, handles, windows, and more, that you simply place on your garage door. The goal of these is purely aesthetic — to look like the hardware of the past, such as wrought iron strap hinges or handles — but without taking much effort to install, given that functionality is no longer necessary. An overall package like the Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Curb Appeal Faux Hinges Handles Hardware Kit retails for less than $20, making this an easy and cost-effective way to spruce up your garage door. Far more affordable than spending $250 to almost $500 to paint the whole door, that's for sure.
What about the windows, however? The type of "windows" seen in the social media post above are not windows at all, but rectangular magnets that evoke the look of a window. You create the pattern, whether it is a row of "windows" in a horizontal line across the top of your garage door, or in groups of three or four. And that is the beauty of these decorative magnets. You place them where you want them, and if you decided a week later that it looks weird, just move them around to a new configuration. While there is a logic to where you place the "hinges" or "windows," there is no right or wrong. For such a cheap price, this makes for a fun, fast, easy treatment for an otherwise ignored aspect of your home.