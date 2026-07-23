Forget Cubed Shelves: IKEA Has A New Open Storage Solution With Endless Uses

IKEA's iconic cubed shelves are a staple for anyone who wants a stylish way to stash their stuff. However, although those colorful cubby hole boxes look cute at first, they can quickly become disorganized catchalls full of clutter. Fortunately, the Swedish chain just dropped a new open storage solution for practically anything you can think of. Since it's technically a child-sized wardrobe, it would be easy to overlook the FLISAT Open Storage Combination when you're on the hunt for a spot for more than just shoes or sports equipment. Like many other items in the FLISAT series, its solid pine frame and adjustable shelves were designed to be adaptable, making the children's furniture find a versatile option with practically endless uses.

Anyone who understands the morning struggle with young kids who are learning how to dress themselves will automatically clock that the open storage piece works as a kid-friendly closet. At just over 46 inches tall, it puts weather-appropriate clothes within reach for those occasions where Spiderman pajamas just won't cut it. The light pine color and wipeable white painted shelves may also bring a little minimalist calm to a maximally chaotic playroom.

But adults can also find smart uses for this new IKEA storage solution. The 15-inch depth makes it practical for shoe and accessory storage in cramped entryways or tight hallways. It also has major potential for organizing equipment in home offices and as a storage hack for small laundry rooms. It features plenty of open shelf space for detergents and softeners, a rod for hanging delicates, and a divided plastic tray to hold all the coins, hair ties, and other random stuff you find in pockets before running a load.