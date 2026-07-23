Forget Cubed Shelves: IKEA Has A New Open Storage Solution With Endless Uses
IKEA's iconic cubed shelves are a staple for anyone who wants a stylish way to stash their stuff. However, although those colorful cubby hole boxes look cute at first, they can quickly become disorganized catchalls full of clutter. Fortunately, the Swedish chain just dropped a new open storage solution for practically anything you can think of. Since it's technically a child-sized wardrobe, it would be easy to overlook the FLISAT Open Storage Combination when you're on the hunt for a spot for more than just shoes or sports equipment. Like many other items in the FLISAT series, its solid pine frame and adjustable shelves were designed to be adaptable, making the children's furniture find a versatile option with practically endless uses.
Anyone who understands the morning struggle with young kids who are learning how to dress themselves will automatically clock that the open storage piece works as a kid-friendly closet. At just over 46 inches tall, it puts weather-appropriate clothes within reach for those occasions where Spiderman pajamas just won't cut it. The light pine color and wipeable white painted shelves may also bring a little minimalist calm to a maximally chaotic playroom.
But adults can also find smart uses for this new IKEA storage solution. The 15-inch depth makes it practical for shoe and accessory storage in cramped entryways or tight hallways. It also has major potential for organizing equipment in home offices and as a storage hack for small laundry rooms. It features plenty of open shelf space for detergents and softeners, a rod for hanging delicates, and a divided plastic tray to hold all the coins, hair ties, and other random stuff you find in pockets before running a load.
IKEA's new FLISAT works from the kitchen to the craft room
There are lots of affordable IKEA items to help you organize your cluttered cabinets, but the FLISAT's small footprint also lends itself to becoming a go-to spot for hanging a dish towel and setting out grab-and-go snacks. Thanks to the adjustable shelves that can be raised or lowered to fit your giant espresso machine or tiny electric kettle, it could help you create the ultimate coffee station in your kitchen. With a little ingenuity, the natural pine closet rod might even work as a drying rack for homemade noodles. Dedicated pasta-making stations may not be a thing yet, but we think nonnas would approve of neutral open shelving that puts mixing bowls, rolling pins, and extruders right where you need them.
This IKEA find also seems like an ideal fit for messy craft rooms. The shelves are more than capable of holding skeins of yarn, bottles of paint, or projects you'll forget about unless they stay within sight. The closet rod, meanwhile, can do double-duty as a ribbon organizer to keep your gift-wrapping situation from turning into a total disaster. And the divided tray has compartments deep enough to store scissors, pencils, or your washi tape collection.
Open storage means anything you could imagine will be easy to find and right at your fingertips. But if you're not totally ready to give up those boxes where you can store extra garbage bags, bulk buys, and other overflow, don't fret. The FLISAT series also includes a new pine box with wheels that's designed to fit perfectly on either side of or underneath the open storage combo.