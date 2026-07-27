Skip The Bench Grinder: This Home Depot Find Sharpens Drill Bits In Seconds

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Sharpening drill bits is a practical task that most of us frankly have no idea how to do. Drill bits get dull with use. If you want better results during your projects, keeping them in tip-top shape is a non-negotiable must. And thankfully, the right tools can make the job substantially simpler, no matter your skill or experience level. Through my decades as a professional woodworker, I've sharpened more drill bits than I want to count, but in recent years, that task became so much easier after I purchased the Drill Doctor electric drill sharpening system.

In the past, I would sharpen drill bits by taking them to my bench grinder and jigging up a way to hold the bit at the correct angle to the grinding wheel. I would carefully engage the bit's cutting edge with the grinder and do my best to not remove more metal from one cutting edge than the other. I often got good results (not every time), but it was a fussy bit of work.

Drill Doctor products, like this DD750X Electric Drill Sharpener ($159.95 at Home Depot), makes sharpening twist bits easy, repeatable, and reasonably fast. That's because it has all of the setup pieces, a cutting guide, a grinder, and a way to make sure both cutting edges of the bit get equally sharpened, pre-built into this one small machine. And it is even more beneficial for folks who are not pros in the workshop. All you need to know is how to follow the directions, and you'll have sharp bits in just a few seconds — no need to consider grinder wheel speed or grit, how to set up a 118-degree grind, or how to hold the bit to the grinder wheel safely.