Can You Plant Grass In July?

It's the height of summer, and the height of hot weather, and your lawn is looking, to put it mildly, a little worse for wear. Or maybe you never got around to seeding your lawn in the spring, and now you're staring at an expanse of bare dirt. Is it too late to plant grass in July? For the most part, yes. That said, you can give it a try, and provided you offer the right care conditions, you may just end up with a lush, green lawn, even in the heat of summer.

The first thing to do is choose the right type of grass for your area. Grass falls into two major categories: warm-season and cool-season. Typically, cool-season grass grows in the northern part of the US, where winters are cold, if not freezing, and summers are relatively mild. The ideal time to plant it is in the early fall. Warm-season grass, on the other hand, typically grows in the southern part of the US, where winters are mild, and summers are hotter. The best time to plant warm-season grass is in the late spring or very early summer.

So, no matter what you do, don't try to plant cool-season grass in July. You may be able to get away with planting warm-season grass. But keep in mind that if you live in an area with very cold winters, that grass won't likely survive a deep frost.