Consumer Reports Recommends This Budget-Friendly Bath Towel From IKEA

There is nothing like stepping out of a hot shower and enveloping yourself in a huge, soft bath towel. The best towels are ones that wrap you up completely, absorb water easily, and feel awesome on your skin. If you want luxury, you could easily spend $50 or more on a plush, heavyweight bath towel. But if you are on a budget, IKEA has you covered with the VÅGSJÖN bath towel, an inexpensive option that earned a Consumer Reports (CR) recommendation and a high score in its bath towel ratings and reviews.

The VÅGSJÖN comes in bath towel and bath sheet sizes to suit your preference and fill out a practical towel assortment for a household. At 28 inches wide by 55 inches long, IKEA's towel is sized slightly larger than a typical bath towel and costs only $6.99. The larger 39-inch by 59-inch bath sheet size provides even more coverage for $5 more. The bath towel size will still cover you, but it won't be bulky.

One IKEA reviewer loves how absorbent the towel is while still being able to fit in their gym bag. The subtly striped terry cloth, 100% cotton towel comes in a variety of solid colors, from basic white and neutral hues to fun pink, minty green, and other bright colors. It even has a handy loop, so you can hang your bathroom towel on a stylish hook instead of having it take up space on a bar. Cute design aside, CR put IKEA's towel to the test against many other top brands on the market and ended up recommending the VÅGSJÖN not just for its price but also for its performance.