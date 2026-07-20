Neither Blinds Nor Curtains: A More Beautiful Way To Add Privacy To Windows

There's no need for dated, flimsy blinds for your windows when there are far more charming solutions out there. Install a window treatment that provides more privacy and has more aesthetic appeal than basic blinds and uninspired curtains. The TikTok account diyinprogress_ designed one-of-a-kind wooden shutters for their windows — the likes of which should inspire DIYers everywhere — using a laser cutter. Solid wood window treatments that are engraved with gorgeous patterns will boost an interior design, while providing more privacy and insulation. This makes them effective in making a home more stylish, comfortable, and energy-efficient.

This laser-cutter wood shutter idea is completely customizable, allowing the DIYer to choose the color and the carved pattern. It's made of solid wood panels that block more light and visibility than slatted blinds and lightweight fabric curtains, making it practical for spaces requiring privacy, like bathrooms and bedrooms. In fact, it can even be combined with curtains for more aesthetic appeal.

Though the original DIYer behind this project designed the wood panels from scratch using a laser cutter, they recommended the use of hand tools if you don't have this specialized tool. Using hand tools may not result in detailed work or be as efficient, but you can use jigsaws or handsaws to carve many generic patterns perfect for interior shutters. You'll also need ¾-inch plywood, eight 2-inch utility hinges, a table saw, a drill, and paint to make the finishing touches.