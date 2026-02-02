Out With Dated Flimsy Blinds, In With A Sleek And Modern Solution For Your Windows

Window blinds can control the amount of light and privacy coming in through your windows, but they're not the only way, or the most stylish way to do it. They're also quite a bit of work at times when it comes to cleaning, since each individual slat can accumulate dust and needs the occasional wipe down. Adventurous pets could also get tangled in them, potentially damaging the blinds. One of the alternate stylish window treatments to try, and that still has the stripey look of window blinds, is zebra shades. These unique window coverings, also known as transitional shades, have two layers of alternating bands of opaque or semi-opaque material with a sheer material. Despite their name, they aren't necessarily bands of black and white; they could be completely white, or a number of other hues. The beauty in these blinds is that you control the look by how the layers overlap one another, or not.

Unlike blinds, there's not an open gap between visual slats. There aren't any slats at all, even though it may look like there are from across the room. It's unlikely that your pets will poke their heads through them to get a better view outside (even if they try), so these could be a nice option for pet owners.