Out With Dated Flimsy Blinds, In With A Sleek And Modern Solution For Your Windows
Window blinds can control the amount of light and privacy coming in through your windows, but they're not the only way, or the most stylish way to do it. They're also quite a bit of work at times when it comes to cleaning, since each individual slat can accumulate dust and needs the occasional wipe down. Adventurous pets could also get tangled in them, potentially damaging the blinds. One of the alternate stylish window treatments to try, and that still has the stripey look of window blinds, is zebra shades. These unique window coverings, also known as transitional shades, have two layers of alternating bands of opaque or semi-opaque material with a sheer material. Despite their name, they aren't necessarily bands of black and white; they could be completely white, or a number of other hues. The beauty in these blinds is that you control the look by how the layers overlap one another, or not.
Unlike blinds, there's not an open gap between visual slats. There aren't any slats at all, even though it may look like there are from across the room. It's unlikely that your pets will poke their heads through them to get a better view outside (even if they try), so these could be a nice option for pet owners.
How zebra shades work
Zebra shades are a lot like roller shades in that there's a fabric construction that can be moved up and down. Since a zebra shade has two layers, each with alternating bands of opacity, adjusting the shades gives you anything from complete privacy to that zebra-striped look of equal opaque bands and translucent bands. Overlapping the layers slightly allows some light through, but still offers some extra privacy. It's akin to adjusting the slats on window blinds to various angles to allow varying degrees of light into the room.
Elaborate options also allow the shades to be motorized and controlled via a wall switch, remote, or even an app. They could be used over large windows overlooking a patio, or even a small window in a bathroom; options abound. Transitional shades are a nice touch in a room where you frequently want varying amounts of privacy or light, such as an office, kitchen or the living room. It's a worthy consideration when you're figuring out the best window treatments for any room. And much like any other window covering, you'll still have to measure the window for shades before buying any, and by following the recommendations of the manufacturer, since one brand may install differently than the next.