Forget Concrete Pavers: A Timeless, More Durable Edging Material For Driveways

The installation process isn't complicated, but it does take time and effort. If you can, you may want to have a professional handle the process instead. While it costs more, it will save you a lot of trouble. If you're determined to do it yourself, start by deciding how to orient your driveway edging. Fitting the Belgian blocks end-to-end or side-by-side is a classic option, but some people prefer to angle them. This does require your yard to be elevated slightly above your driveway, though.

Measure the space your edging will take up, then dig a trench for it to sit in. At the very least, the trench should be deep enough for the blocks to sit in, but a deeper trench will provide more support for your edging. Likewise, you can set the blocks directly on the soil, but setting them in concrete will keep them from shifting. If you choose this option, make sure you know how to mix concrete so that it sets properly.

Depending on the material your driveway is made of, you may also need to tidy up the edges by scooping gravel out of the way or chiseling ragged asphalt edges off. Moving down your driveway, add some of your base material and place your Belgian blocks onto it. If you're using concrete, let it firm slightly first to keep everything neat. Once they're in place, let them set, then fill in gaps around or between the blocks with stone dust or mortar. Clean up your workspace and admire your beautiful new driveway edging.