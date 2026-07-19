Every Grandma Had This Cabinet — Now It's A Vintage Gem Perfect For Organizing Clutter
Thrift stores are a gold mine for cute solutions to your clutter problem. Why buy a cheap organizer made from fake wood that will fall apart in a couple years, when you could find something from a thrift store, estate sale, or antique shop that is made from real wood for the same price? All you need to do is think a little outside the box, and you are bound to find the perfect furniture piece to solve your clutter problem for good. Then, the next time you sit down to run through a list of simple decluttering hacks you found on the internet, you'll actually have a place to put the things you decide to keep.
One option you might run across is a folding desk that is great for small spaces. In particular, the Drexel roll-top cabinet (like the one used by ryanvita on TikTok as a makeup vanity) is a great choice for organizing just about anything. Every grandma had one of these back in the day, and she used it to write letters and hold her stationary supplies.
Drexel roll-top cabinets are similar to a design known as the "secretary desk," except you can roll the middle part down (perhaps to quickly hide any clutter out-of-sight), and then lift up the top. This vintage gem is typically made to save space while maximizing storage and organization potential. Drexel cabinets and desks came in multiple sizes and styles, and some with larger cubbies would even work great as a bookshelf to organize the books in your home office.
How to find and use a Drexel roll-top cabinet for organizing
Like ryanvita, you might find a Drexel roll-top cabinet at your local thrift store, but you can also check estate sales and flea markets. These roll-top cabinets and desks can be valuable, with some of these Drexel pieces worth a few thousand dollars.
The built-in cubbies of the Drexel cabinet are a great place to organize all your stuff. To take things a step further, you can even get drawer organizers to keep the drawers tidy (cramming is the opposite of organized, after all). From there, try styling the open shelves that tuck behind the roll top with a few of your favorite knick-knacks or collectibles. These cabinets work great for everything from makeup vanities to storage for linens or extra dishes.
To keep your cabinet from becoming yet another black hole of clutter, try choosing a specific use for it. Otherwise, you will just be stuffing random items in the cubbies, thereby hiding the problem instead of fixing it. Use the cubbies to store makeup, craft supplies, toys, or lean into what it was made for and fill it with all your favorite pens and stationary sets. The desk space can be used for more storage (try rotating lazy susans or baskets to keep entropy at bay). Or, keep the desk clear so it can be used as a workspace. This is a great choice if you are using it to store hobby supplies (or something similar), as it gives you a dedicated place to practice your hobby, as well as a spot to tuck items away once you are done.