Every Grandma Had This Cabinet — Now It's A Vintage Gem Perfect For Organizing Clutter

Thrift stores are a gold mine for cute solutions to your clutter problem. Why buy a cheap organizer made from fake wood that will fall apart in a couple years, when you could find something from a thrift store, estate sale, or antique shop that is made from real wood for the same price? All you need to do is think a little outside the box, and you are bound to find the perfect furniture piece to solve your clutter problem for good. Then, the next time you sit down to run through a list of simple decluttering hacks you found on the internet, you'll actually have a place to put the things you decide to keep.

One option you might run across is a folding desk that is great for small spaces. In particular, the Drexel roll-top cabinet (like the one used by ryanvita on TikTok as a makeup vanity) is a great choice for organizing just about anything. Every grandma had one of these back in the day, and she used it to write letters and hold her stationary supplies.

Drexel roll-top cabinets are similar to a design known as the "secretary desk," except you can roll the middle part down (perhaps to quickly hide any clutter out-of-sight), and then lift up the top. This vintage gem is typically made to save space while maximizing storage and organization potential. Drexel cabinets and desks came in multiple sizes and styles, and some with larger cubbies would even work great as a bookshelf to organize the books in your home office.