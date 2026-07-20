Move Over Traditional Wood Flooring: There's A Durable, Eco-Friendly Alternative

Home renovations can be tricky if you're trying to go green. Stone has to be quarried, vinyl is a type of plastic, and even though wood is renewable, trees grow slowly enough that it's still a concern. If you're looking for easy ways to make your home more sustainable, there is another option to consider. Hemp, a variety of Cannabis sativa, has been used to make rope, paper, and other textiles for many years. It's now also being used by HempWood to create flooring. Hemp grows much more quickly than trees, meaning it's a more renewable resource. Additionally, hemp is biodegradable, further reducing its environmental impact. While there are still some potential negative impacts from transporting it, it is overall a more sustainable option.

Not only is hemp flooring more sustainable, but it is also quite durable. The planks made from compressed hemp stalks are dense and hard, making them a good fit for high-traffic areas like your living room. Aesthetically, hemp wood doesn't look much different from traditional wood flooring. Rift sawn planks are cut in such a way as to give them a faux wood grain appearance, so you can still enjoy the look of traditional wood flooring. For a quirkier appearance, or if you plan to cover it with carpet anyway, you can opt for plain-sawn boards, which are more mottled. It can even be stained just like traditional wood, although oil-based stains are recommended due to the density of the boards.