It Sat On Everyone's Vanity Generations Ago — Now It's A Thrift Store Decor Gem We'd Be Thrilled To Find

It's a spritz on your inner wrist, a spray on the pulse points of your neck, and your latest décor trend? Perfume bottles have long served as decorative items as well as the means to smelling fabulous. And no perfume bottle is more iconic that an authentic Lalique art glass perfume bottle. French jewelry maker René Lalique was renowned for his unique art nouveau glass, and praised as the "inventor of modern jewelry." He began experimenting with glass designs in the late 1800s, before unveiling his glass perfume bottle designs in 1909. His expertise in artistic design and industrial production make these bottles a dream to find on the thrift store shelf.

Ever at the forefront of fashion, Lalique's art nouveau gave way to art deco. One of the differences between art nouveau and art deco is the move from swooping curves to geometric straight lines and patterns. You'll find his perfume bottles from both eras, and they frequently featured nouveau nature, women, intricate patterns, and curves — along with striking lines and elaborate shapes. Finding a real Lalique perfume bottle isn't impossible, and it's worth the hunt.

Many of these pieces are highly valuable. "The value of a perfume bottle is a function of the rarity and beauty of the bottle itself," Lalique expert Nicholas Dawes told PBS. "If a Lalique bottle once held a rare perfume it doesn't mean it's worth more than a bottle that once held a common perfume." For instance, a rare blackberry tiara-topped bottle from the 1920s was valued at a minimum of $20,000 back in 2008. Many others are worth thousands; a serpent bottle from 1920 is valued at over $6,700, while the Rosace frosted glass bottles from 1912 can fetch over $10,000.