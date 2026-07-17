Your Dishwasher Can Do A Lot More Than Clean Dishes

After deliberate consideration, you finally choose a dishwasher and bring it home. And like a strait-laced being, you continue using it to clean your dirty dishes as well as compatible cookware. But have you ever felt like the appliance is meant for more? Surely, it didn't cost you hundreds of dollars just so you could sanitize your dishes, right? Well, some homeowners decided to find out for themselves and loaded several non-traditional items in their dishwasher, including microwave turntables, reusable grocery bags, flip flops, and oven knobs. However, we weren't 100% sure about them, so we asked Ashley Matuska Kidder, the founder and CEO of Dashing Maids, if she has ever tried putting these items in her dishwasher. Recounting her experience, she tells Hunker in an exclusive interview, "Yes to microwave turntables and flip flops."

However, she isn't too sure about the rest. "I have not personally tried reusable grocery bags (I fear those are not as resilient and would be difficult to thoroughly clean. Some of the more fabric/cotton based bags can go in the washing machine though) or oven knobs (the cheaper ones with 'Low – Medium – High,' etc. markings on them can wear off easily!)," she says. So, proceed with caution if you've been thinking of loading them in your dishwasher. Besides these, Kidder has also experimented with other uncommon items. She reveals, "I wash the following in my dishwasher: enamel coated stove grates, Brita water pitcher (without the filter of course), fridge shelves/drawers (the ones that can fit — note: you can take your top rack out to fit/wash larger items for a cycle), pet bowls, and silicone mats." That being said, don't load in anything you feel like.