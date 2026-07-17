Your Dishwasher Can Do A Lot More Than Clean Dishes
After deliberate consideration, you finally choose a dishwasher and bring it home. And like a strait-laced being, you continue using it to clean your dirty dishes as well as compatible cookware. But have you ever felt like the appliance is meant for more? Surely, it didn't cost you hundreds of dollars just so you could sanitize your dishes, right? Well, some homeowners decided to find out for themselves and loaded several non-traditional items in their dishwasher, including microwave turntables, reusable grocery bags, flip flops, and oven knobs. However, we weren't 100% sure about them, so we asked Ashley Matuska Kidder, the founder and CEO of Dashing Maids, if she has ever tried putting these items in her dishwasher. Recounting her experience, she tells Hunker in an exclusive interview, "Yes to microwave turntables and flip flops."
However, she isn't too sure about the rest. "I have not personally tried reusable grocery bags (I fear those are not as resilient and would be difficult to thoroughly clean. Some of the more fabric/cotton based bags can go in the washing machine though) or oven knobs (the cheaper ones with 'Low – Medium – High,' etc. markings on them can wear off easily!)," she says. So, proceed with caution if you've been thinking of loading them in your dishwasher. Besides these, Kidder has also experimented with other uncommon items. She reveals, "I wash the following in my dishwasher: enamel coated stove grates, Brita water pitcher (without the filter of course), fridge shelves/drawers (the ones that can fit — note: you can take your top rack out to fit/wash larger items for a cycle), pet bowls, and silicone mats." That being said, don't load in anything you feel like.
Items you should never load in your dishwasher
While you might want to see for yourself what kind of items you can get away with washing in your dishwasher, there are a few things better left alone. Listing such things in her exclusive chat with Hunker, Ashley Matuska Kidder opens up, "Cast iron, sharp knives, anything wooden (cutting board/utensils/etc.), non-stick cookware, fine china or crystal, painted glass (I've ruined several special pint glasses this way), and anything electronic." Since there'll be no going back if your experiment goes wrong, our expert feels it's best to err on the side of caution and leave out items that don't carry the dishwasher-friendly symbol.
But if you'd like to learn from your own trial and error, she advises using only the top rack. This is because it's furthest from the appliance's heating element, so the loaded items will be relatively safe here. "Make sure you set them in the dishwasher rack so they are secure and don't have a chance to move around," she cautions, also noting, "Avoid the heated dry and hand dry it yourself after the wash cycle only."
However, always take the proper precautions and don't make a common mistake with your dishwasher: loading unsafe items (think knives, non-stick pans, and copper pots), even if you're willing to risk them. Otherwise, you might unintentionally cut short the lifespan of your dishwasher. And, under these circumstances, the manufacturer won't be under any obligation to honor the warranty. So, you'd have to foot the bill for repairs and replacements yourself. Also, it's best if you don't combine dishware and non-dishware pieces in the appliance. Our expert says this will help you "avoid transferring grease, dirt, or bacteria to your dishware."