What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher?
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If you don't feel like washing dishes by hand and can no longer incentivize (read: bribe) your kids to do it, you've likely spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a dishwasher. So, naturally, you'd expect it to last a few years to get a decent return on your investment. As a rule, a home dishwasher typically lasts for around 10 years, on average.
That said, there are various things that might cut their life short. For one, if you use it often or have a large family and wash a lot of dishes, its life expectancy falls down to between six and eight years. Sometimes, the issues are caused by the brand using inferior-quality materials during the manufacturing process, while other times, it can be a lack of maintenance on your part. The type of water in your home's pipes and the quality (and price) of your appliance can also impact its longevity.
Even if you clean your dishwasher regularly and buy one from a reputable brand, don't assume that it'll function like a workhorse for the entire time you use it. It may require repairs and replacements from time to time. In fact, 21% of the 66,716 members involved in a Customer Reports survey said that their dishwasher started malfunctioning or stopped working altogether by the five-year mark.
Factors affecting the lifespan of a dishwasher
The lifespan of a dishwasher is most affected by how it's made. Stainless steel tubs fare better than their plastic counterparts and have better chances of lasting longer, while engineered spray arms with less reliance on other parts require fewer repairs and replacements over the years. Additionally, a powerful motor that undergoes less friction will malfunction less frequently, and good-quality racks will better resist rust and withstand daily wear and tear.
You'll generally find high-quality materials being used for high-end models, while the mid ones are reserved for budget-friendly units. In short, your budget will directly affect the life of your dishwasher. It'll particularly dictate the number of repairs and replacements your appliance requires, and whether or not you have to pay for them out of your pocket — premium models mostly offer better warranties than low-cost ones.
Another important factor is the brand you go for. Usually, companies like Miele are known for making good-quality dishwashers, and their models are expected to last beyond the 10-year median. Other household names, such as KitchenAid, LG, Beko, and Bosch, which was Consumer Reports' top dishwasher brand for 2026, also have a good life expectancy of about 10 years or a little more. The quality of water will also determine your appliance's longevity. Hard water leads to mineral buildup within the machine, which deteriorates its working efficiency and causes it to break down earlier than expected. Finally, not maintaining the device and allowing gunk to coat each moving part will cut short its lifespan.
Tips to help you extend the life of your dishwasher
When choosing a dishwasher for your home, always check customer reviews for a particular brand or model you've shortlisted. This will help you understand the actual pros, cons, and average life expectancy of each unit, so you can make an informed decision. On the other hand, if you've already bought one, being aware of the manufacturer's instructions can go a long way. You also want to follow the maintenance advice in the user manual, such as cleaning the filter regularly.
You'll need to deep clean your appliance quarterly or half-yearly, too, depending on how often you use it and how dirty the interiors get. Regularly wipe down the door seal with distilled white vinegar and remove stuck debris from the holes in the spray arms, so they keep working at peak efficiency. Additionally, don't ignore the mineral buildup inside your dishwasher. Clear it out monthly using dedicated solutions, like the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner. Otherwise, you can install a water softening system or take advantage of the built-in softener in your appliance to prevent this.
Another thing that might help prolong your appliance's life is to always throw away leftover food before loading in your dinnerware. Otherwise, the spray arms can become blocked, and the filter or pump may become impaired over time. Also, avoid overloading your dishwasher or running a cycle for only a few dishes, as this will wear out the parts faster.