What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher?

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If you don't feel like washing dishes by hand and can no longer incentivize (read: bribe) your kids to do it, you've likely spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a dishwasher. So, naturally, you'd expect it to last a few years to get a decent return on your investment. As a rule, a home dishwasher typically lasts for around 10 years, on average.

That said, there are various things that might cut their life short. For one, if you use it often or have a large family and wash a lot of dishes, its life expectancy falls down to between six and eight years. Sometimes, the issues are caused by the brand using inferior-quality materials during the manufacturing process, while other times, it can be a lack of maintenance on your part. The type of water in your home's pipes and the quality (and price) of your appliance can also impact its longevity.

Even if you clean your dishwasher regularly and buy one from a reputable brand, don't assume that it'll function like a workhorse for the entire time you use it. It may require repairs and replacements from time to time. In fact, 21% of the 66,716 members involved in a Customer Reports survey said that their dishwasher started malfunctioning or stopped working altogether by the five-year mark.