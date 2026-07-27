Skip Paint: There's A Better Way To Make A Dated Coffee Table Look Chic

The first step to completing this DIY is to remove any hardware on your coffee table and then clean the coffee table itself. Gel stains do not require as much sanding as a liquid stain since they don't need to absorb into the raw wood. A light sanding, however, will help the stain grip the surface and make sure that everything is smooth and uniform. In her video, TikTok user Erin sands her coffee table down with 120-grit sandpaper, like the Shineboc Sandpaper on Amazon, and then smooths it with 220-grit sandpaper. Because gel stains are so forgiving, however, you can probably get away with doing much less in the sanding department.

Once your surface has been prepped, shake and stir the gel stain until it is around the consistency of syrup. Erin uses a cloth to rub the stain onto her coffee table, but you can also use a brush, like the Genixart Double Thick Chip Paint Brush. Make sure to wear a pair of gloves to protect your hands, and then spread an even layer all over the surface. To clean up any spills or drips, you can use soapy water if your gel stain is water-based, but for oil-based gel stains, you will need to use mineral spirits.

To protect the stain, Erin uses three layers of matte finish top coat. In her DIY, Erin used black paint to make the hardware look more modern, but you can keep it as is, or even replace the hardware with something new that matches your aesthetic.