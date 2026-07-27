Skip Paint: There's A Better Way To Make A Dated Coffee Table Look Chic
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Put down the can of paint — there are better ways to update that old coffee table you've been meaning to refurbish since forever. While there is nothing wrong with a good layer of paint, a poor color choice or bad technique can take your piece from "dated" to worse in the blink of an eye. Painting requires a lot of practice and steps to get right. Even if you do manage to apply a few flawless coats, there are more stylish options out there. Instead of covering up the beautiful natural wood of your coffee table, for example, why not show it off by applying gel stain?
There are plenty of DIYs out there that can turn a dull coffee table into a statement piece. In her TikTok video, Erin, aka refurbishedish, uses gel stain to completely transform the look of a dated coffee table. The project is quick and beginner-friendly and uses sandpaper, an ashy brown gel stain, like the Varathane Total Control Gel Stain, and simple black paint, such as the Apple Barrel Acrylic Paint, for the hardware, though this part is optional.
There are several differences between gel and liquid stains — beyond the obvious difference in consistency, of course. Gel stains are a type of wood stain that sits on top of the wood instead of seeping into it. Gel stains have a thick texture that is quite different from traditional liquid stains, and because they don't sink in, they are much easier to handle for new DIY enthusiasts since they don't readily show mistakes. You can even use a gel stain over painted wood to get a wood-like finish.
How to use a gel stain to transform a dated coffee table
The first step to completing this DIY is to remove any hardware on your coffee table and then clean the coffee table itself. Gel stains do not require as much sanding as a liquid stain since they don't need to absorb into the raw wood. A light sanding, however, will help the stain grip the surface and make sure that everything is smooth and uniform. In her video, TikTok user Erin sands her coffee table down with 120-grit sandpaper, like the Shineboc Sandpaper on Amazon, and then smooths it with 220-grit sandpaper. Because gel stains are so forgiving, however, you can probably get away with doing much less in the sanding department.
Once your surface has been prepped, shake and stir the gel stain until it is around the consistency of syrup. Erin uses a cloth to rub the stain onto her coffee table, but you can also use a brush, like the Genixart Double Thick Chip Paint Brush. Make sure to wear a pair of gloves to protect your hands, and then spread an even layer all over the surface. To clean up any spills or drips, you can use soapy water if your gel stain is water-based, but for oil-based gel stains, you will need to use mineral spirits.
To protect the stain, Erin uses three layers of matte finish top coat. In her DIY, Erin used black paint to make the hardware look more modern, but you can keep it as is, or even replace the hardware with something new that matches your aesthetic.