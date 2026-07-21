Skip Vinegar: There's A Smarter Way To Get Rid Ants In Your Yard Without Chemicals

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Not all ants are bad for your lawn and garden — in fact, most species are beneficial — but the bad ones can do a lot of damage, and the orange and red ones (fire ants, field ants or harvester ants) can sting you while they're undermining grass roots and smothering the lawn with their nests. When the ants get indoors, they nullify any benefits they bring to the garden by just being a nuisance. You can control indoor ants with vinegar, which has a strong smell that overpowers the pheromones that tell the ants where the food is, but the smell doesn't last long and isn't very effective outdoors. Diatomaceous earth (DE) is a smarter option for outdoor ant control.

DE is the fossilized remains of tiny shelled organisms called diatoms, and although it looks like nothing more than a fine powder to the naked eye, under a microscope, it's a minefield of sharp glass edges. Diatom fossils are too small to do any damage to humans or pets, but they are big enough to do significant damage to insects. When ants walk through DE powder, it lacerates their feet and shells and kills them by dehydration.

Recognizing the danger, ants tend to avoid DE, which makes it a good deterrent. You can make barriers in your house or garden that the ants won't cross, and the best thing is that, at about $25 for a 5-pound bag of something like Harris Diatomaceous Earth at the time of writing, it's as cheap as it is safe.