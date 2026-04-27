What To Do If You Find A Fire Ant Nest In Your Yard

Imagine you set out for a leisurely stroll along your yard and notice a disturbed patch of land. While your first thought might not be "what's that nest in my yard," you want to take precautionary measures, especially if you notice a mound-like structure and reddish-brown ants milling about. Discussing the steps you should take upon finding a fire ant nest in your yard, Patricia Hottel, an entomologist at Orkin, tells Hunker in an exclusive sit-down, "Homeowners should avoid disturbing the mound, since fire ants will aggressively defend their colony and can sting repeatedly." Since you wouldn't want to deal with the itchiness, pain, and swelling (yes, their stings are that toxic), it's best if you cordon off the spot. Our expert agrees and adds, "Keep children and pets away from the area."

And even if you're willing to risk the painful stings, it's not like you can get rid of fire ants by simply flattening the raised mound. Shedding light on the why, Hottel explains, "Remember, the colony lives in an extensive underground tunnel system, so surface disturbance does not eliminate it. In fact, fire ant mounds can shift or reappear nearby due to underground activity." So, when you spot an ant nest in your lawn, exercise caution and ascertain whether you're dealing with fire ants or their similar-looking brethren. To help you differentiate, our expert reveals, "Fire ant nests stand out because they are raised above the ground and lack a central opening, whereas many other ants build nests with visible entry points." Once you're sure, take action. "Contact a licensed pest control professional ... to properly assess and treat the infestation," she recommends.