What To Do If You Find A Fire Ant Nest In Your Yard
Imagine you set out for a leisurely stroll along your yard and notice a disturbed patch of land. While your first thought might not be "what's that nest in my yard," you want to take precautionary measures, especially if you notice a mound-like structure and reddish-brown ants milling about. Discussing the steps you should take upon finding a fire ant nest in your yard, Patricia Hottel, an entomologist at Orkin, tells Hunker in an exclusive sit-down, "Homeowners should avoid disturbing the mound, since fire ants will aggressively defend their colony and can sting repeatedly." Since you wouldn't want to deal with the itchiness, pain, and swelling (yes, their stings are that toxic), it's best if you cordon off the spot. Our expert agrees and adds, "Keep children and pets away from the area."
And even if you're willing to risk the painful stings, it's not like you can get rid of fire ants by simply flattening the raised mound. Shedding light on the why, Hottel explains, "Remember, the colony lives in an extensive underground tunnel system, so surface disturbance does not eliminate it. In fact, fire ant mounds can shift or reappear nearby due to underground activity." So, when you spot an ant nest in your lawn, exercise caution and ascertain whether you're dealing with fire ants or their similar-looking brethren. To help you differentiate, our expert reveals, "Fire ant nests stand out because they are raised above the ground and lack a central opening, whereas many other ants build nests with visible entry points." Once you're sure, take action. "Contact a licensed pest control professional ... to properly assess and treat the infestation," she recommends.
Tips to help you identity a fire ant nest
While it's important to determine whether you're dealing with a fire ant nest or something else, Patricia Hottel cautions that you'll usually come across two kinds in the U.S. Speaking exclusively with Hunker, she says, "In the southern U.S., you're more likely to encounter a native species of fire ant. In northern states, an invasive species is more common. This species is not only more aggressive than native species, but they also build their nests differently." She elaborates, "Invasive fire ant nests typically appear as loose, dome-shaped mounds of soil in sunny, open areas like lawns, pastures or along sidewalks." On the other hand, southern fire ant mounds are usually found in patches of weeds, like nutsedge.
The mounds are also rather large. "A single nest can contain between 100,000 and 500,000 ants, and some mounds can grow as wide as two feet and several inches high," she shares. Although each colony houses ants of varying sizes, they're all equally aggressive and can cause you a world of pain if they feel threatened. "When disturbed, fire ants respond quickly and swarm, often climbing vertically onto whatever touched the nest," Hottel shares. "They are known for stinging repeatedly, producing a burning sensation followed by small, white pustules." Besides your yard, you may even encounter their nests in your electrical or gas meter boxes if they're in touch with the soil, adds Hottel.
How to eradicate fire ants from your yard
Eradicating fire ants from your yard is extremely difficult and can be dangerous. Because of that, DIY pest control measures are not recommended. "While over-the-counter products like baits and treatments are available, it's important for homeowners to know that DIY methods often don't eliminate the entire colony, especially since fire ant nests are deep and complex," Patricia Hottel exclusively tells Hunker. Instead, she notes that it's best to contact a professional and let them get rid of the established nests. You'll have to spend between $100 and $250 (invasive species might cost extra). But as our expert reminds us, "[It's] the most reliable way to achieve long-term control and reduce the risk of reinfestation."
Afterward, you should take measures to ensure the reinfestation doesn't happen. The best way to do so is to take away their means of sustenance, a.k.a. cutting off food, water sources, and safe shelter. To start, "Fix leaks, improve drainage, and avoid standing water in your yard," Hottel recommends. This will help eradicate excess moisture. Now, take away all edible items. "Remove food scraps, trash, and fallen fruit that can attract ants," she advises. Maintaining a pristine lawn will also go a long way to deter fire ants from settling in. You want to "trim vegetation, rake debris, and keep mulch or wood piles away from your home."