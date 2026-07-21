Not Paint, Not Stain: The Zero-Cost Trick To Make Honey Oak Cabinets Feel Less Heavy
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Honey oak cabinets were a mainstay of kitchens in the '90s, and some even say they're the cabinets we want in our kitchens in 2026. Yes, they can seem warm and familiar, but their age can often make them feel dated. The prominence of their grain can make them seem visually heavy, too. Luckily, you don't have to reach for paint or wood stain to lighten things up in your kitchen. In fact, there is a quick, zero-cost trick to freshen up the whole space. You just need to do a touch of spring cleaning, removing clutter from your countertops. As design expert Arlyn Hernandez summed up on Style by Emily Henderson, "Maybe not all [your clutter], because there's no sense in putting your toaster away if you use it twice a day, but look around and take inventory of what really needs to be out, and what can be stashed away. This will help immensely."
By giving the eye less to look at overall, you can make your kitchen appear a lot lighter — which is a great way to give dated honey oak cabinets a modern look. This is because you can take in the heavy grain of the wood on its own. Suddenly, it's an anchoring feature that doesn't have to compete with anything else for your attention. By shifting the focus away from countertop clutter and back to the natural material, you can create a look that feels a lot more current without changing a single finish (or spending a dime!).
Decluttering your countertops to lighten up your honey oak kitchen
Perfecting home storage and organization can be quite the task. When decluttering your honey oak kitchen, you have a different beast ahead of you. That is, it's not necessarily about getting rid of much. After all, you likely need your microwave and paper towel holder out where you can reach them — and it's not like you have multiples of these things to throw away. Instead, it's more about storing any items you use less frequently out of sight. If you style the countertops in this more minimalist way, you can uplift the entire space.
First, consider what is in your kitchen that can be elsewhere. Is there a catch-all bowl on the counter for things like keys and mail that can be moved to the entryway, instead? Or popped up on the wall by the door, like with the Kiseng Decorative Key and Mail Holder? Next, look for non-appliance items that you don't use daily. An iced-tea pitcher you love the look of, but only use in the summer? It's time to pop it inside the cabinets instead of leaving it out. If you need more room, you can use things like a Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf to make the most of the vertical space inside your cabinets. Another great counter-space saver is to store snacks in the pantry! Even if you reach for them often, removing them can go a long way to lighten the visual load of the space.