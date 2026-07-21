Not Paint, Not Stain: The Zero-Cost Trick To Make Honey Oak Cabinets Feel Less Heavy

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Honey oak cabinets were a mainstay of kitchens in the '90s, and some even say they're the cabinets we want in our kitchens in 2026. Yes, they can seem warm and familiar, but their age can often make them feel dated. The prominence of their grain can make them seem visually heavy, too. Luckily, you don't have to reach for paint or wood stain to lighten things up in your kitchen. In fact, there is a quick, zero-cost trick to freshen up the whole space. You just need to do a touch of spring cleaning, removing clutter from your countertops. As design expert Arlyn Hernandez summed up on Style by Emily Henderson, "Maybe not all [your clutter], because there's no sense in putting your toaster away if you use it twice a day, but look around and take inventory of what really needs to be out, and what can be stashed away. This will help immensely."

By giving the eye less to look at overall, you can make your kitchen appear a lot lighter — which is a great way to give dated honey oak cabinets a modern look. This is because you can take in the heavy grain of the wood on its own. Suddenly, it's an anchoring feature that doesn't have to compete with anything else for your attention. By shifting the focus away from countertop clutter and back to the natural material, you can create a look that feels a lot more current without changing a single finish (or spending a dime!).