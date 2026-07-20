The Essential Oil More People Are Adding To Their Laundry

Does that dirty laundry pile have you gagging? Well, you should know that it's not just sweat that makes your dirty clothes smell — bacteria often grows in the fibers from all sorts of contaminants on the clothes, including your skin cells. If the laundry is damp in the hamper, it could also grow mildew, which adds to the funky odors. You can use scented laundry detergent and additives, but those products often use toxic chemicals to create those pleasant smells — not exactly what you want on your clothes or in your home. Some people turn to essential oils — lavender essential oil, to be specific — to add a pleasant scent to the wash.

If you're moving toward a more natural way of living, you've likely started to use essential oils at home. Lavender essential oil is a favorite for relaxation and reduced anxiety. People often use it to help with sleep, so the lavender scent could be helpful on pillow cases. Lavender also shows some potential for enhancing disinfection.

But the oils might not be as helpful as you think in the laundry. They're going into a large tub of water with lots of other ingredients that help clean your clothes, so these oils often don't make it out of the wash cycle, especially when you use hot water. There's also the potential for stains if the oils get on your clothes or skin irritation. If you use the essential oil carefully, it shouldn't hurt your clothes too much, but use it with caution.