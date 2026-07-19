What Are Concrete Donuts Used For?

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A concrete donut sounds like an April Fool's Day prank or a whimsical kitchen countertop decoration. But it's neither of those things: It's actually a protective lawn accessory, particularly useful if you have a sprinkler irrigation system. These concentric, concrete items go around your sprinkler heads, protecting them from damage, such as lawn mower impacts. It might not seem like a big deal, but protecting those heads from damage can save you a lot of headaches and money.

There are lots of advantages and disadvantages of irrigation systems. One of the major potential problems is protecting the sprinkler heads. Impact or heavy weight on the head can damage not only the sprinkler but also the pipe leading to it. Broken parts and cracked pipes cause water leaks that can increase your bill and damage your lawn, especially if you don't notice the issue right away.

Sprinkler donuts, such as those from Concrete Donuts, are aptly named for their ring-like (torus) shape. They're embedded into the ground, around the sprinkler head. If a mower, vehicle, or bike gets too close, the concrete helps absorb the weight and shields the sprinkler. They also prevent people from accidentally stepping on a sprinkler head, and they're an effective shield against a weed trimmer string. In addition to the Concrete Donuts brand, you can find several concrete sprinkler protector rings from other brands, as well. Or you can DIY your own using a mold, saving quite a bit of money — store-bought versions run $10 to $30. There are also half-circle "donuts," perfect for protecting sprinkler heads that abut a sidewalk or driveway.