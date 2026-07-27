Not Cabinets Or Drawers: A More Creative Way To Store Coffee Filters & Save Space

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A cup of coffee might be what gets you up in the morning. But even if you love your morning brew, you might not love all of the space that coffee-making accessories take up. Choosing a more stylish countertop coffee maker, espresso machine, or manual coffee brewer helps. And it's ideal when you can find a way to make your coffee setup add to the style of your space. This DIY project applies this idea to paper coffee filter storage. It's a small and simple project, but the extra organization and very utilitarian look is appealing.

Using a small piece of wood, panoramarie demonstrates how to make a wall-mounted holder for coffee filters. This project is specifically designed to hold paper coffee filters that are conical and store flat. It won't work for flat-bottom (basket-shaped) coffee filters since the storage space is narrow. It is designed based on the slimness of the filters that sit within the open, rack-style holder.

To create the ultimate coffee station, mount it above or next to your drink-brewing area. The filters are simple to grab from the top, so it's much more convenient than tucking them into a cabinet or drawer that you have to open every time. It also keeps filters in-line, so they're less likely to spill out of their packaging and make a mess. Plus, this idea frees up storage space in cramped cabinets or drawers. If you're a beginner DIYer or a renter, don't worry; this project is very easy and damage-free.