Not Cabinets Or Drawers: A More Creative Way To Store Coffee Filters & Save Space
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A cup of coffee might be what gets you up in the morning. But even if you love your morning brew, you might not love all of the space that coffee-making accessories take up. Choosing a more stylish countertop coffee maker, espresso machine, or manual coffee brewer helps. And it's ideal when you can find a way to make your coffee setup add to the style of your space. This DIY project applies this idea to paper coffee filter storage. It's a small and simple project, but the extra organization and very utilitarian look is appealing.
Using a small piece of wood, panoramarie demonstrates how to make a wall-mounted holder for coffee filters. This project is specifically designed to hold paper coffee filters that are conical and store flat. It won't work for flat-bottom (basket-shaped) coffee filters since the storage space is narrow. It is designed based on the slimness of the filters that sit within the open, rack-style holder.
To create the ultimate coffee station, mount it above or next to your drink-brewing area. The filters are simple to grab from the top, so it's much more convenient than tucking them into a cabinet or drawer that you have to open every time. It also keeps filters in-line, so they're less likely to spill out of their packaging and make a mess. Plus, this idea frees up storage space in cramped cabinets or drawers. If you're a beginner DIYer or a renter, don't worry; this project is very easy and damage-free.
Make a stylish coffee filter holder out of a small piece of wood
This DIY requires only a few tools, and there's no need to drill into the wall. You'll need a narrow piece of wood. Panoramarie doesn't share the exact dimensions they used, so there's some flexibility, depending on how you want it to look. You'll also need a small saw and miter box. The miter box helps you cut the inside pieces on a 45-degree angle to align with the V-shaped filters and hold them in place. These small triangular pieces are wedged between two rectangular pieces to create the simple holder.
That's all you need when it comes to tools! The holder is stuck together with adhesive, like Gorilla Ultimate Waterproof Wood Glue. It can be mounted to most wall surfaces using renter-friendly adhesive products like Command 20 lb XL Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips or Gorilla Removable Mounting Putty.
This holder adds a little extra organization, giving a home to filters, which are one of those daily necessities that can make a kitchen feel unnecessarily cluttered. It might free up a little extra storage space, but just as important to some, this minimalist design just looks cool. It has a utilitarian feel, putting storage on display and turning it into a piece of wall decor. The wood material gives it some warmth, and you can stain it darker to incorporate it into more rustic kitchens. It will also fit right in with minimalist decor styles that love wood touches, like organic modern, wabi sabi, and Scandinavian kitchens.