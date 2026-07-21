Goodbye, Kitchen Chaos: IKEA Has A New Solution For Instant Countertop Storage

Since every morning starts in the kitchen, the state of the room, whether it's tidy or in turmoil, can greatly affect your mood for the rest of the day. As a result, proper kitchen storage and organization provides more than aesthetic value but personal value as well. If you're looking for a simple and inexpensive way to cut down on clutter, IKEA's SPJUTLILJA Jars are worth looking into. They're sold in a set of two and retail for just $4.99. The jars come in two sizes — one with a capacity of 8.79 fluid ounces and the other at 9.81 fluid ounces. While both are on the smaller side, they nonetheless help free up much-needed counter space by storing certain dry goods, snacks, and sweet treats.

These colorful little jars are part of IKEA's broader SPJUTLILJA series, which includes similarly designed plates, bowls, dish towels, and spice mills. IKEA describes the series as eye-catching yet practical. Many of the SPJUTLILJA pieces, including the jars, play on Art Deco style, with features like fluted edges and clean lines, but they aren't heavy or overly glitzy. Instead, the jars are made from a lightweight plastic and come in a gentle yellow that suits various kitchen styles.