Move Over, Cabinets: A Creative Way To Add Bathroom Storage With Thrifted Curtain Brackets
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If you've been dreaming of having more bathroom storage, there's no need for it to turn into a strenuous project. Sure, installing wall-mounted bathroom cabinets would solve the issue — but sometimes simple, creative, and budget-friendly is what the doctor ordered. Prepare to start looking for curtain brackets at the thrift store. They too can help utilize wall space in a bathroom by pairing them with a large stick. You just have to hang the brackets up, then use the stick in place of a curtain rod. From there, you can attach hooks or storage containers from the piece to give bathroom items a new home. Easy as pie.
When DIYer whitneyleighmorris shared this brilliant idea online, she combined thrifted curtain brackets and a branch to increase her family's kitchen storage space. It's also a project that can have similar results in other areas of the home — like the bathroom. Brackets are one of the main types of curtain hardware required for their installation. Since they're so common, thrifting a pair shouldn't be as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack. However, it might take lots of searching through odds and ends. Note that you can always paint the curtain brackets prior to the DIY if they don't match your bathroom.
As for the stick? Search for one that will be able to fit inside the brackets. Ideally, though, the branch should be approximately 1 1/2 inches in diameter to support a good amount of weight. It should also be an appropriate length for your bathroom wall (you can always cut it). Use soapy water to give the stick a good cleaning, then set it aside to dry. Take it a step further by smoothing it with sandpaper and applying a coat of sealer.
Hang curtain brackets for a bathroom storage solution with charm
Secure the brackets to your bathroom wall using tools like a tape measure, drill, wall anchors, and screws. You'll want them to be level, similar to when you hang a curtain rod. Place the stick into the brackets so that it's evenly spaced. It'll now be ready for some additions so that it can be used for storage. One idea is to cover it with hooks, such as DINGEE 6 Inch Large S Hooks. You can then hang towels, wash cloths, or a robe from them. This should help free up space in other storage areas, like bathroom shelves.
Hang wooden baskets or buckets from the hooks to help with storing small bathroom items. Fill them with extra rolls of toilet paper, razors, tubes of toothpaste, shampoo, and lotion. Consider looking for ones at the thrift store that'll match the piece's unique character. You could also skip buying hooks and get containers that have them built into their design already. These Doitxue Plastic Hanging Baskets on Amazon come in a set of three. Another option is to repurpose OGIMA Hanging Flower Pots into adorable storage buckets. Regardless of how you utilize the rod, it should be a creative way to gain extra bathroom storage space — without breaking a sweat.