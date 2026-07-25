Move Over, Cabinets: A Creative Way To Add Bathroom Storage With Thrifted Curtain Brackets

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If you've been dreaming of having more bathroom storage, there's no need for it to turn into a strenuous project. Sure, installing wall-mounted bathroom cabinets would solve the issue — but sometimes simple, creative, and budget-friendly is what the doctor ordered. Prepare to start looking for curtain brackets at the thrift store. They too can help utilize wall space in a bathroom by pairing them with a large stick. You just have to hang the brackets up, then use the stick in place of a curtain rod. From there, you can attach hooks or storage containers from the piece to give bathroom items a new home. Easy as pie.

When DIYer whitneyleighmorris shared this brilliant idea online, she combined thrifted curtain brackets and a branch to increase her family's kitchen storage space. It's also a project that can have similar results in other areas of the home — like the bathroom. Brackets are one of the main types of curtain hardware required for their installation. Since they're so common, thrifting a pair shouldn't be as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack. However, it might take lots of searching through odds and ends. Note that you can always paint the curtain brackets prior to the DIY if they don't match your bathroom.

As for the stick? Search for one that will be able to fit inside the brackets. Ideally, though, the branch should be approximately 1 1/2 inches in diameter to support a good amount of weight. It should also be an appropriate length for your bathroom wall (you can always cut it). Use soapy water to give the stick a good cleaning, then set it aside to dry. Take it a step further by smoothing it with sandpaper and applying a coat of sealer.