Why Do Concrete Driveways Sink?

A concrete driveway looks solid, and it is, as long as it has adequate support from what's underneath it. Should soil movements undermine that support, the resulting voids can be so big that even a 4-inch concrete slab can't span them without sinking or cracking. Soil problems are a major reason why concrete driveways sink, but they aren't the only one.

Natural phenomena, such as incursions by tree roots or ground heaving during freeze/thaw cycles in colder climates, can also be responsible. Tree root damage is usually easy to diagnose; for one thing, there's usually a tree right there next to the driveway. Roots push concrete up, so they aren't a direct cause of sinking, but they give that impression by making some parts of the slab appear lower than others. It also matters how you use the driveway. If you habitually drive heavy vehicles on a driveway not designed for them, the concrete is bound to sink and crack.

It goes without saying that the soil under a driveway isn't supposed to settle, and the installing contractor should have assured that it wouldn't by making a 4- to 6-inch sub-base with angular gravel and compacting it with a plate compactor. Continuous use by heavy vehicles calls for an even thicker sub-base — up to 12 inches. If your driveway is sinking because of an inadequate sub-base, you've got a problem, because you basically have to redo the driveway.