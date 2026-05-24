Say Goodbye To Cracks In Your Concrete Driveway: The Easy, Affordable DIY Fix

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You may put extra energy into keeping the exterior of your home trim and tidy, but cracks in your concrete driveway can negate all your efforts. Deep and wide cracks indicate a possible underlying problem that needs professional attention, but smaller ones just need filling, and you can do that yourself. All you need is a caulk gun and flexible polyurethane caulk. This is one of many concrete repair products you should know about, and it's one of the easiest to use.

How do you know when to repair cracks with polyurethane caulk and when to use something more robust, like concrete patch or hydraulic cement? As a rule of thumb, cracks less than ½ inch in width are good candidates for caulk, as long as both sides of the crack are at the same level and the crack doesn't appear to be widening. Wider cracks and multiple cracks that interconnect often signify damage from heaving, soil movements, and poor drainage. If these conditions exist, it's time to call in the pros.

Repairing cracks with caulk doesn't make them disappear entirely. Polyurethane caulk might be gray, but it usually has a slightly different hue than weathered concrete, and it's glossier. Still, sealing the cracks is a good idea because it prevents water from seeping under the driveway and undermining it. If your goal is to make it look like new, you can always resurface your driveway after repairing the cracks.