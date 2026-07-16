Appliance Brands You Didn't Know Were Owned By Whirlpool

When you're trying to choose the best kitchen appliances for your home, you likely begin your search with the most common and popular brand names like Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid. But here's a fun fact: Along with those choices, there's a whole list of others that are actually all owned by the Whirlpool Corporation. Recently named by Time Magazine as one of America's Most Iconic companies, Whirlpool makes just about everything, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwave ovens, cooktops, washers, and dryers. Its products consistently rank highly in customer satisfaction, such as the fan-favorite 7.0 cubic feet top-load gas dryer with auto drying system. Plus, its intelligent induction cooktop with temp cook technology was praised by J.D. Power as ranking highest in customer satisfaction.

First, let's look at KitchenAid. This female-owned company got its start in 1886 when Josephine Cochrane patented the first dishwasher. The company later invented the first stand mixer. Whirlpool purchased KitchenAid in 1986, and today it produces a full range of products. Then there's Maytag, another popular Whirlpool brand that was purchased in 2006. The company got its start in 1893 making threshing machines for farmers. It later patented the first hand-operated washing machine in 1907 called The Pastime and produced the first electric washing machine in 1911.

The Whirlpool Corporation owns many other appliance brands. Aside from Maytag and KitchenAid, you may be surprised that some of these brands — including JennAir and Amana and the Brazilian company Brastemp — are part of the Whirlpool family,