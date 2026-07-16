Appliance Brands You Didn't Know Were Owned By Whirlpool
When you're trying to choose the best kitchen appliances for your home, you likely begin your search with the most common and popular brand names like Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid. But here's a fun fact: Along with those choices, there's a whole list of others that are actually all owned by the Whirlpool Corporation. Recently named by Time Magazine as one of America's Most Iconic companies, Whirlpool makes just about everything, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwave ovens, cooktops, washers, and dryers. Its products consistently rank highly in customer satisfaction, such as the fan-favorite 7.0 cubic feet top-load gas dryer with auto drying system. Plus, its intelligent induction cooktop with temp cook technology was praised by J.D. Power as ranking highest in customer satisfaction.
First, let's look at KitchenAid. This female-owned company got its start in 1886 when Josephine Cochrane patented the first dishwasher. The company later invented the first stand mixer. Whirlpool purchased KitchenAid in 1986, and today it produces a full range of products. Then there's Maytag, another popular Whirlpool brand that was purchased in 2006. The company got its start in 1893 making threshing machines for farmers. It later patented the first hand-operated washing machine in 1907 called The Pastime and produced the first electric washing machine in 1911.
The Whirlpool Corporation owns many other appliance brands. Aside from Maytag and KitchenAid, you may be surprised that some of these brands — including JennAir and Amana and the Brazilian company Brastemp — are part of the Whirlpool family,
Surprising household lines you may not have known were owned by the Whirlpool Corporation
There's a pretty good chance you have some other appliances sitting in your kitchen right now that you didn't know were part of the Whirlpool brand. JennAir is the luxury line of Whirlpool products. Founded in 1947 by Louis J. Jenn, Jenn-Air originally made industrial fans and filtration systems. In 2006, Whirlpool purchased the company when it bought out Maytag and then rebranded it in 2018 with the "Bound By Nothing" campaign. The company now focuses on high-end design and performance and advanced technology with premier lines like the Rise and Noir series.
Another brand that was included in the 2006 Maytag buyout was Amana. Amana produced a lot of firsts. It made the first side-by-side fridge in 1949 and the first bottom-freezer refrigerator in 1957. In 1967, the company made the first countertop microwave for home use. Today, Amana continues to sell a variety of appliances, including ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, and microwaves.
Finally, there's InSinkErator. This brand made its name as the world's largest manufacturer of home garbage disposals and instant hot water dispensers. The company started in 1938 and was purchased by Whirlpool on August 8, 2022. Today, InSinkErator's most popular products include the Pro continuous-feed food waste disposal.
Lesser known, global, and garage-ready appliances lines by Whirlpool
If you've shopped around for a fridge for your garage or maybe even a man cave, you may have noticed the brand Gladiator. In fall 2002, Whirlpool launched this line of appliances that feature durable exteriors that stand up well to garage temperatures. These fridges were originally marketed as the "Chillerator." In addition to beverage coolers, refrigerators, and freezers, Gladiator also makes heavy-duty metal cabinets and workbenches, which is one way to ditch the overstuffed garage.
Whirlpool also has several popular brands outside of North America. For example, in Latin America, Brastemp is a popular choice for home appliances in Brazil. Since the company started in 1958, Whirlpool has always owned a partial stake in Brastemp until it purchased the parent company Multibrás outright in 2000. Today, the company is known for its U.S.-based kitchen and laundry products, including the stainless steel Gourmand line and a Retro line, offering a fun '50s and '60s vibe. In 2026, Brastemp manufactured the futuristic Lava e Seca BNQ14 washing machine, which offers waterless cleaning.
Last on the list is Acros. Acros started in 1946. The company originally manufactured pewter items but moved on to gas stoves in the '50s. Acros was purchased by Whirlpool in 2002 and still makes appliances for the Latin America and Caribbean markets.