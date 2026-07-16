How To Repel These 9 Pests Using Lavender

Are pests bothering you in your yard, garden, or home? There are a variety of ways to deter them, from environmental changes to chemicals, and even natural pest control remedies made from plants. Lavender (Lavandula spp.) is a popular choice for home remedies. It's easy to grow, beautiful to look at, and smells lovely. It's said to repel a broad range of pests, from garden nuisances like deer and mosquitoes to home invaders like fleas. Anecdotally, these remedies work great for many people, although results can vary. However, it's important to note that many of these pest repelling-properties haven't been extensively studied. Lavender may or may not be as effective for you as it is for some others, but if the pest problem isn't urgent then it may still be worth a try.

Lavender is used to repel pests in a variety of ways, from growing a potted plant to using dried flowers or essential oils. You can buy lavender sprigs or oils if you prefer, but growing your own lavender isn't difficult. It may also be more convenient if you're trying to deter a pest that bothers you regularly, since you can grab a few sprigs whenever you need them. If you're low on space and worried about committing to a full lavender plant, you may want to test the pest control methods with store bought lavender first to see how you like them. However, lavender is generally a useful herb and lovely flower, so it's not a terrible idea to add some to your garden anyway.