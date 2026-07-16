How To Repel These 9 Pests Using Lavender
Are pests bothering you in your yard, garden, or home? There are a variety of ways to deter them, from environmental changes to chemicals, and even natural pest control remedies made from plants. Lavender (Lavandula spp.) is a popular choice for home remedies. It's easy to grow, beautiful to look at, and smells lovely. It's said to repel a broad range of pests, from garden nuisances like deer and mosquitoes to home invaders like fleas. Anecdotally, these remedies work great for many people, although results can vary. However, it's important to note that many of these pest repelling-properties haven't been extensively studied. Lavender may or may not be as effective for you as it is for some others, but if the pest problem isn't urgent then it may still be worth a try.
Lavender is used to repel pests in a variety of ways, from growing a potted plant to using dried flowers or essential oils. You can buy lavender sprigs or oils if you prefer, but growing your own lavender isn't difficult. It may also be more convenient if you're trying to deter a pest that bothers you regularly, since you can grab a few sprigs whenever you need them. If you're low on space and worried about committing to a full lavender plant, you may want to test the pest control methods with store bought lavender first to see how you like them. However, lavender is generally a useful herb and lovely flower, so it's not a terrible idea to add some to your garden anyway.
Mosquitoes
If mosquito bites are driving you up the wall, consider repelling mosquitoes with lavender. A 2009 study published in the Journal of Vector Ecology found that linalool, a chemical found in a variety of plants including lavender, was able to repel mosquitoes. Lavender essential oil may not be as long-lasting and effective as EPA-approved sprays for long hikes, but it may be able to reduce the number of mosquitoes buzzing around your patio and biting your guests. Consider adding some to an oil diffuser during your next barbeque or campfire to keep the swarm to a more manageable size.
Fleas
Similarly to mosquitoes, the linalool in lavender plants has been reported to repel fleas. Some people use lavender essential oil to repel fleas in their lawns and gardens. Other people are more concerned with fleas hiding in their dog's bed or their carpet. An important thing to note, however, is that if you're using lavender to keep fleas away from your pets, you shouldn't apply it directly to them or anything they're likely to lick or chew on. Lavender is toxic to both dogs and cats and can cause an upset stomach if they ingest too much of it.
Flies
House flies are usually more of a bother than a true problem, but if they're getting on your nerves then lavender may be able to help. A study from 2019 published in the Journal of Vector Ecology found that lavender essential oil could reduce the number of flies in your home. To be effective, the oil should be sprayed directly on the flies and their eggs. Fly eggs are extremely small, so you're unlikely to see them. Focus on spraying the adult flies instead, and regularly clean any surfaces they tend to land on to get rid of eggs.
Deer
Unlike insects that might be repelled by essential oils, you'll have better luck keeping deer out of your garden with full lavender plants. Deer dislike the smell and taste of lavender plants, so they generally won't eat them. Planting a thick border of lavender plants may help discourage deer from snacking on your flowers and fruits if it blocks their path. However, it may not be completely effective, especially if the deer can easily get past the lavender. You may have better luck combining lavender with another control method, such as planting lavender along a fence or motion sensors.
Moths
If you're trying to protect your clothes from being eaten by moths, but hate the strong chemical smell of mothballs, lavender may be a good option. Small bags of dried lavender can be hung in your closets, placed in your drawers, or added to your stored winter sweaters. The scent of lavender can help repel adult moths and keep them out of your clothes. However, lavender won't kill moth eggs or larva. Adding it to your clothes before the moths become a problem can save you some trouble, but you shouldn't use it to treat an ongoing moth infestation.
Rodents
Lavender is also reported to repel some rodents such as rats and mice. Both lavender essential oils and plants can be used, depending on where you're trying to repel them from. You can mix lavender oil to repel rodents from your home, or plant some lavender around your garden for a more ambient effect. There are always exceptions, of course, so for the best results you should pair your lavender with other rodent-repelling measures, such as keeping your yard and home clean and storing your food properly. However, lavender may help discourage any curious rodents from sticking around.
Rabbits
Similarly to deer, rabbits find lavender plants to be generally unappealing, and some people have had luck with using lavender plants to keep them away from the rest of their plants. The scent of lavender can help discourage rabbits from exploring further into your garden if the scent is strong enough. Planting a border of lavender along your vegetable patch may be enough, but keep in mind that a hungry enough rabbit (or a delicious enough garden) might overpower their distaste for lavender. Planting it along a barrier like a fence can give your plants a little extra security.
Carpet beetles
Carpet beetles are another pest that can chew holes through your nice sweaters, curtains, or carpets, but lavender essential oil can help repel them. The dried lavender sachets used to repel moths may also help keep them at bay. Just like with moths, it may not kill the eggs or larva, but can encourage the adult carpet beetles to leave and find another place to lay their eggs. If you don't already have an infestation, or have just finished treating one and are worried about them coming back, you can spray diluted lavender essential oil over your carpet.
Cockroaches
Cockroaches are a common source of fear, but lavender essential oil may give you some relief. Cockroaches seem to dislike lavender, and you can use diluted lavender essential oil to discourage them from coming inside. However, it isn't the longest lasting solution, and it won't kill roaches that are already in your home. If you already have cockroaches in your home, you'll likely need a different treatment to get rid of them. However, if you're just concerned about them potentially coming in, adding lavender oil to your regular cleaning routine may help you keep them away from your home.