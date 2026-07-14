Skip Pricey Aerators: Amazon Has A Cheaper Solution For Your Lawn
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Hard soil. Water that sits on the surface. Grass that looks thin even though you water and fertilize it regularly. Does any of that sound familiar? If so, chances are your lawn soil is compacted and limiting the amount of air and nutrients that can reach the grass roots. Sure, you could buy an aerator to fix the problem, but aerators are not cheap, with many tow-behind or powered units running hundreds of dollars. Even renting a lawn aerator may cost about a $100 per day, an impractical and hard-to-justify expense for many homeowners, especially those with small lawns. Thankfully, Amazon has a cheaper solution: the RIFPOD Manual Lawn Aerator Tool, currently on sale for $36.
The RIFPOD tool uses a foot plate with 15 spikes, each measuring 1 ¾ inches long, that puncture the soil as you press down on it with your body weight. Each step covers a roughly 4-inch by 10-inch area. The tool has a handle that adjusts between 32 and 35 inches high so you can comfortably hold, move, and control the tool as you work across your lawn. For convenience, the aerating base features a dual-spring design. This helps push dirt and leaves away from the spikes as you lift the tool from the ground. Made from thickened iron, it has a precision-sprayed and arc-welded finish designed to resist rust and hold up under regular use.
Customers seem happy with the RIFPOD aerator. The reviews consistently mention the tool is easy to use and practical. However, some buyers noted it doesn't have the sturdiest design, and others noted it's best for small lawns and spot treatment, important considerations before buying any manual tool to aerate your lawn, no matter how cheap it is.
Things to know before using the RIFPOD manual lawn aerator
Using a manual lawn aerator like the RIFPOD model essentially involves walking the tool around the lawn to puncture a ton of small holes into the soil. It is always smart to prepare your lawn beforehand to make the job easier. Start by watering your lawn to soften the ground enough for the spikes to enter. You can do this a day or two before you plan to aerate your lawn. Avoid trying to aerate dry soil, as dry and compacted soil will need you to press down on the tool much harder. This will not only increase fatigue but also put more strain on the tool itself.
Even though the RIFPOD aerator has convenient features, manual aeration can be taxing. Work in organized sections, and break the lawn into smaller zones, hitting the trouble spots first. Watch for sprinkler heads and mark any irrigation components, utility lines, landscape lighting cables, and other objects that could be damaged by the spikes. Keep in mind that you might need to make several passes around the lawn to aerate it properly if the soil is heavily compacted.
A manual lawn aerator is one of those lawn care tools that requires a lot of physical effort. With it, each step requires consistent downward pressure. This effort accumulates quickly, so they aren't suitable for people with back issues or low stamina. If you have a large lawn or a pain problem, it might be better to rent a powered aerator or look for another easy way to aerate and revive your patchy yard without pricey equipment.