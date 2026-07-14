Skip Pricey Aerators: Amazon Has A Cheaper Solution For Your Lawn

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Hard soil. Water that sits on the surface. Grass that looks thin even though you water and fertilize it regularly. Does any of that sound familiar? If so, chances are your lawn soil is compacted and limiting the amount of air and nutrients that can reach the grass roots. Sure, you could buy an aerator to fix the problem, but aerators are not cheap, with many tow-behind or powered units running hundreds of dollars. Even renting a lawn aerator may cost about a $100 per day, an impractical and hard-to-justify expense for many homeowners, especially those with small lawns. Thankfully, Amazon has a cheaper solution: the RIFPOD Manual Lawn Aerator Tool, currently on sale for $36.

The RIFPOD tool uses a foot plate with 15 spikes, each measuring 1 ¾ inches long, that puncture the soil as you press down on it with your body weight. Each step covers a roughly 4-inch by 10-inch area. The tool has a handle that adjusts between 32 and 35 inches high so you can comfortably hold, move, and control the tool as you work across your lawn. For convenience, the aerating base features a dual-spring design. This helps push dirt and leaves away from the spikes as you lift the tool from the ground. Made from thickened iron, it has a precision-sprayed and arc-welded finish designed to resist rust and hold up under regular use.

Customers seem happy with the RIFPOD aerator. The reviews consistently mention the tool is easy to use and practical. However, some buyers noted it doesn't have the sturdiest design, and others noted it's best for small lawns and spot treatment, important considerations before buying any manual tool to aerate your lawn, no matter how cheap it is.