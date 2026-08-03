Ditch Shelves And Cabinets: A Cuter Way To Store Toilet Paper In Small Bathrooms
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Storage in small bathrooms is often a struggle. So, when it comes to fitting in enough consumables like bulky toilet paper, it can be a real battle! You always need to have plenty of extra rolls on hand ... but where are you supposed to put them? Sure, you can keep them in your cabinets, but they aren't very accessible there or visible to guests there. Keeping them in plain sight on shelves isn't exactly the most aesthetic option, either. And leaving rolls sitting out on the counter also takes up valuable space. Instead, there's a cuter way to store toilet paper in small bathrooms that's practical, too. Using an over-the-door jute basket, like the TeoKJ3-Tier Woven Hanging Basket available for $25.99, will maintain style without sacrificing space.
These baskets work so well because they make use of vertical space on the back of the door that was likely unused before! The dimensions for each basket are about 14.5 inches deep and 14.5 inches wide, so plenty of room for rolls, even if they are extra large. The only thing to be aware of, however, is how the baskets fit on the door. For example, this piece is also 44.5 inches from top to bottom. So, when you hang it with the included hooks, it needs to be high enough that it doesn't drag on the floor. You also want to make sure the baskets don't interfere with the door opening fully by running into a counter or another fixture.
Styling and using hanging basket for toilet paper
Since cuteness is of the utmost importance, you might not want a beige-colored basket when you're concealing extra toilet paper in the bathroom. This particular basket set does come in 12 different color options, like pink, black, and even a pastel rainbow. So, depending on the existing decor-scheme of your bathroom, you can choose the one that fits in best. The three-basket design allows you to use this option for more than just toilet paper. One could be dedicated to toilet paper, and then the other two could be used to store small towels, a plant, or a few magazines. You could also customize the baskets by tying a ribbon around them or adding labels to the front.
Finally, because the basket set is made of cotton, there is also the cleaning aspect to consider. Much like caring for the towels in your bathroom, you'll also need to wash the baskets to get rid of toilet paper dust and other debris floating around in the bathroom. This set in particular is machine-washable, as long as you place it in a garment bag first. If the baskets lose their shape in the wash, you can either iron them or stuff them very full with rolls so that they fill back out.