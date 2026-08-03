Ditch Shelves And Cabinets: A Cuter Way To Store Toilet Paper In Small Bathrooms

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Storage in small bathrooms is often a struggle. So, when it comes to fitting in enough consumables like bulky toilet paper, it can be a real battle! You always need to have plenty of extra rolls on hand ... but where are you supposed to put them? Sure, you can keep them in your cabinets, but they aren't very accessible there or visible to guests there. Keeping them in plain sight on shelves isn't exactly the most aesthetic option, either. And leaving rolls sitting out on the counter also takes up valuable space. Instead, there's a cuter way to store toilet paper in small bathrooms that's practical, too. Using an over-the-door jute basket, like the TeoKJ3-Tier Woven Hanging Basket available for $25.99, will maintain style without sacrificing space.

These baskets work so well because they make use of vertical space on the back of the door that was likely unused before! The dimensions for each basket are about 14.5 inches deep and 14.5 inches wide, so plenty of room for rolls, even if they are extra large. The only thing to be aware of, however, is how the baskets fit on the door. For example, this piece is also 44.5 inches from top to bottom. So, when you hang it with the included hooks, it needs to be high enough that it doesn't drag on the floor. You also want to make sure the baskets don't interfere with the door opening fully by running into a counter or another fixture.